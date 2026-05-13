Super Copper Finalizes Targeting for Maiden Drill Program at Cordillera Cobre Project, Chile

Eight diamond drill pad locations planned across the IP-defined corridor; Phase 1 program of up to 5,000 metres to test priority targets

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized drill targeting for the maiden diamond drill program at its Cordillera Cobre copper project, located in Chile's Atacama Region. Eight (8) drill pad locations have been formally approved by the Company's technical team and Chilean operating group, completing the geological design phase of the Phase 1 program at the El Alto target.

Highlights

Eight (8) drill pads designed to test priority targets at El Alto, with pad coordinates and elevations finalized for inclusion in permitting and contractor scopes.

designed to test priority targets at El Alto, with pad coordinates and elevations finalized for inclusion in permitting and contractor scopes. Pad array spans approximately 1.5 km east-west and 1.1 km north-south , with collar elevations ranging from approximately 1,400 m to 1,600 m above sea level, a footprint designed to test the IP chargeability anomaly defined in the Company's geophysical survey (see news release dated April 9, 2026) along strike and at depth.

, with collar elevations ranging from approximately 1,400 m to 1,600 m above sea level, a footprint designed to test the IP chargeability anomaly defined in the Company's geophysical survey (see news release dated April 9, 2026) along strike and at depth. Targets selected through integration of surface geochemistry, ground magnetics, induced polarization (IP) chargeability, and 3D magnetic vector inversion (MVI) , providing convergent geophysical and geochemical support for each collar location.

, providing convergent geophysical and geochemical support for each collar location. Drill collars positioned to test the 800m+ corridor of chargeability defined in the IP survey, which remains open at depth below the survey's ~400 m vertical resolution.

defined in the IP survey, which remains open at depth below the survey's ~400 m vertical resolution. Program scoped at approximately 5,000 metres across 8–10 holes , targeting commencement in Q2 2026, subject to receipt of the DIA environmental approval currently in preparation for filing with Chile's Servicio de Evaluación Ambiental (SEA).

, targeting commencement in Q2 2026, subject to receipt of the DIA environmental approval currently in preparation for filing with Chile's Servicio de Evaluación Ambiental (SEA). Contractor selection process advancing in parallel, with diamond drilling RFQs issued and evaluation underway.

Drill Pad Locations

The finalized drill pad array at El Alto comprises the following collar locations. Final hole azimuths, dips, and planned depths are being finalized by the Company's geological team and will be disclosed prior to spud, alongside drill contractor selection.

Management Commentary

"Finalizing the drill pad array is the last major geological gate before we put steel in the ground at El Alto," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "Each of these eight collars sits at the intersection of multiple datasets, surface copper grades, magnetic signature, IP chargeability, and our 3D MVI inversion. We've designed the program to test the corridor along strike and at depth, where the geophysics tells us the system is open. With permitting, contractor evaluation, and now targeting all advancing in parallel, we remain on track for a Q2 2026 spud."

About the El Alto Target

El Alto is the inaugural drill target at the Company's Cordillera Cobre project, advanced through a systematic exploration program completed during 2025. The target was prioritized following:

Phase 1 surface sampling including a 7.13% Cu grab sample (see news release dated March 19, 2026);

including a 7.13% Cu grab sample (see news release dated March 19, 2026); Ground magnetics identifying a discrete magnetic high consistent with iron-oxide copper-gold (IOCG) style alteration;

identifying a discrete magnetic high consistent with iron-oxide copper-gold (IOCG) style alteration; Induced polarization (IP) survey defining an 800+ metre chargeability corridor open at depth (see news release dated April 9, 2026); and

defining an 800+ metre chargeability corridor open at depth (see news release dated April 9, 2026); and 3D magnetic vector inversion (MVI) geoscience integration confirming a coincident magnetic body at drill-testable depths (see news release May 5, 2026).

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's maiden Phase 1 diamond drill program at El Alto, including the planned scope of approximately 5,000 metres across 8–10 holes, anticipated commencement in Q2 2026, and the finalized drill pad locations; the expected receipt and timing of the DIA environmental approval from Chile's Servicio de Evaluación Ambiental (SEA); the selection and engagement of a drilling contractor; the disclosure of final hole azimuths, dips, and planned depths prior to spud; the interpretation that coincident surface geochemistry, magnetic, IP chargeability, and 3D MVI anomalies may reflect IOCG-style mineralization; the potential for copper-gold mineralization at depth within the geophysical anomalies, including below the resolved extent of the IP survey; the potential scale, extent, and continuity of the El Alto target along strike and at depth; and the Company's plans for further exploration at the Cordillera Cobre Project.

Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as beliefs and assumptions made by the Company's management. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to: geophysical anomalies may not correspond to copper sulphide mineralization; geological, geophysical, and geochemical interpretations may prove incorrect upon further investigation or drilling; the coincidence of surface geochemistry, magnetic, chargeability, and MVI anomalies does not guarantee the presence of economic mineralization; drill targeting may be revised based on further technical work or operational considerations; the DIA environmental approval may be delayed, modified, or not granted on the timelines anticipated; drilling contractors may not be available on acceptable commercial terms or within the anticipated timeframe; the Company may not obtain the financing required to carry out planned exploration and drilling; there may be regulatory, permitting, community, surface access, or other delays; commodity prices and market conditions may change adversely; and general business, economic, and market conditions may deteriorate.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968