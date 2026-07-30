Super Copper Identifies Kilometre-Scale Targets Beneath High-Grade Surface Copper at the Castilla Project

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a new three-dimensional ("3D") modelling of magnetic survey data at its Castilla Project ("Castilla" or the "Project") in the Atacama Region of Chile. The modelling has identified north-northwest-trending, subtabular, steeply northeast-dipping magnetic anomalies expressed as zones of contrasting high and low residual magnetism. These anomalies are spatially associated with sampled quartz veins grading up to 53.8 g/t gold and up to 17.7% copper (as previously reported in the Company's news release dated January 15, 2026), in close association with iron and iron-copper sulphide veins. Together, these results strengthen the Company's view that Castilla may host a structurally controlled iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") system, the deposit style behind several of Chile's large copper-gold mines.

Figure 1: 3D magnetic model MVI Eperp (left) and map view (right) of the Castilla Project, showing gold results from 2023 and 2025 rock samples. Modelling and figure by APEX Geoscience Ltd., July 2026.

Highlights

New 3D MVI modelling identifies multiple kilometre-scale magnetic target zones which are interpreted to begin at or near surface and extend at depth. The principal anomalies are interpreted to extend to depths of approximately 400 to 800 metres , with certain responses continuing to the approximately 2,500-metre base of the inversion model.

, with certain responses continuing to the approximately 2,500-metre base of the inversion model. Surface rock samples grading up to 17.7% copper and 53.8 g/t gold from the Company's 2025 program cluster directly above and beside historical mine workings related to gold associated with quartz veins subparallel or crosscutting iron oxide veins.

from the Company's 2025 program cluster directly above and beside historical mine workings related to gold associated with quartz veins subparallel or crosscutting iron oxide veins. Pattern of quiet magnetic signatures at surface overlying strong, tabular magnetic bodies extending below matches the upper levels of an IOCG system, the style of deposit that hosts major Chilean copper-gold mines, although mineralization at those deposits is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Castilla.

matches the upper levels of an IOCG system, the style of deposit that hosts major Chilean copper-gold mines, although mineralization at those deposits is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Castilla. Next step: an induced polarization ("IP") survey to detect high chargeability expected to be associated with sulphide minerals related to copper and gold, over the areas of initially identified gold anomalies and magnetic bearing tabular bodies.

Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, commented: "This is our first real look deep beneath the surface at Castilla, and it shows exactly what our model predicts: large, untested bodies at depth sitting directly below the best copper and gold samples we have collected at surface. Our follow-up program is designed to turn these results into ranked drill targets quickly and cost-effectively."

What the 3D Modelling Shows

The Company's drone magnetic survey (50 m line spacing, flown east-west over an 8 km x 9 km area by Geodatos) was processed by APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") using a technique called magnetic vector inversion ("MVI"). In simple terms, MVI builds a 3D picture of the residual magnetism of the rock beneath the surface. Its advantage over conventional methods is that it can detect magnetite that crystallized long ago in a hot, mineralizing system and locked in a "fossil" magnetic direction that no longer lines up with the Earth's field today. That fossil magnetism, known as remanence, is a common fingerprint of the magnetite-rich cores of IOCG systems.

The new model shows several steep-sided, tabular magnetic bodies in close proximity to gold-bearing surface anomalies (Figure 1). Above them, the magnetic response at surface is quiet, consistent with the hematite-rich upper levels of an IOCG system, which is typically where copper-gold mineralization forms: above and around a magnetite-rich core.

High-Grade Copper and Gold at Surface

Rock grab samples collected from veins and floats associated with historical mine workings during the Company's 2023 (2 samples) and 2025 (93 samples) field programs returned gold values from below detection up to 53.8 g/t gold and copper values of up to 17.7% copper, with 22 out of 95 samples grading above 1.0 g/t gold. Samples with higher gold, copper and iron grades form tight clusters above and along the edges of the buried magnetic bodies (Figure 1). Rock grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades across the Project.

2025 samples were prepared and analyzed by ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division), an independent, ISO/IEC 17025-accredited facility, by 34 element four acid ICP-AES. 2023 and 2025 samples were analyzed for gold by 30g Fire Assay with atomic absorption/gravimetric finish. ALS' QA/QC protocol included the frequent insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates within each analytical batch.

Next Steps

The Company is preparing an IP survey over the areas where surface copper and gold anomalies sit above the buried magnetic anomalies. The survey is designed to define drill targets in the upper levels of the interpreted system, above and around the buried bodies. In parallel, the Company will continue mapping and prospecting in Castilla area, measure magnetic susceptibility of rock samples to sharpen the 3D model, map the faults that may have carried gold to surface, and integrate its WorldView-3 satellite alteration mapping completed by PhotoSat. The end product will be a ranked list of drill targets where sulphide response, structure and surface copper line up.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., President of APEX Geoscience Ltd., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and independent of the Company.

The Company cautions that geophysical anomalies, including the MVI anomalies described in this news release, are not necessarily indicative of mineralization, and that exploration results at nearby or analogous deposits are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization that may be identified on the Project.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the interpretation of geophysical data, the planned induced polarization survey, rock property measurements, structural interpretation, data integration, target ranking and future drill testing at the Castilla Project. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in mineral exploration, the availability of financing, permitting, and the risk that geophysical anomalies do not reflect mineralization. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], www.supercopper.com