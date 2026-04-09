Super Copper Identifies Kilometre-Scale Anomaly Corridor with Multiple Large Chargeability Cores Open at Depth

Five Consecutive IP Lines Confirm 800m+ Strike with 400m+ Vertical Extent; Newly Sampled Historical Core Returns up to 1.605% Cu from Anomaly Margins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report the induced polarization ("IP") survey at the Cordillera Cobre Project near Copiapo, Chile has defined a kilometre-scale potential sulphide corridor characterized by strong, coherent chargeability responses. The responses extend over a minimum 800 metres (m) of strike and approximately 400 m in vertical extent. Integration of the new geophysical data with newly sampled historical diamond drill core confirms that copper mineralization occurs along the margins of the system, while the highest-intensity chargeability core at depth remains entirely untested.

Figure 1: El Alto IP Chargeability and Resistivity Inversion – Line 3400. DVP-01 intersected 14m at 0.508% Cu, including 2m at 1.605% Cu, with the highest grades occurring nearest to the chargeability anomaly. The high-chargeability core at depth remains entirely untested. (CNW Group/Super Copper Corp.) Figure 2: El Alto IP Chargeability and Resistivity Inversion – Line 3200. DVP-03 intersected 8m at 0.216% Cu, including 1m at 1.365% Cu, with the highest copper grade occurring at the nearest approach to the chargeability anomaly. The high-chargeability core at depth remains untested and represents a priority drill target. (CNW Group/Super Copper Corp.) Figure 3: El Alto IP Chargeability and Resistivity Inversion – Line 3000. No historical drilling on this line. Broad, high-intensity chargeability response at depth represents the largest untested anomaly in the El Alto corridor and a priority target for the Company's planned drill program. (CNW Group/Super Copper Corp.)

Highlights

Kilometre-scale copper bearing trend defined at El Alto and coincident with higher chargeability expression at depth in five consecutive IP lines (Lines 2800–3600) spaced 200 metres apart, demonstrating strong lateral continuity over a minimum 800 m of strike, open along strike and at depth.

at El Alto and coincident with higher chargeability expression at depth in five consecutive IP lines (Lines 2800–3600) spaced 200 metres apart, demonstrating strong lateral continuity over a minimum 800 m of strike, open along strike and at depth. Consistent high chargeability anomalies at El Alto identified at depth, measuring up to ~400 m in width and ~300–400 m in vertical extent, with increasing chargeability towards the southeast and at depth.

measuring up to ~400 m in width and ~300–400 m in vertical extent, with increasing chargeability towards the southeast and at depth. Chargeability responses ranging from >0.5 to >5.0 mV/V , consistent with copper-bearing systems in Chile's Atacama belt.

, consistent with copper-bearing systems in Chile's Atacama belt. Historical diamond drilling confirms copper mineralization at the margins of the IP corridor , validating the geophysical interpretation. Highlight intercepts from newly sampled core include: 14m at 0.508% Cu, including 2m at 1.605% Cu (DVP-01) 10m at 0.324% Cu, including 2m at 1.36% Cu (DVP-02) 8m at 0.216% Cu, including 1m at 1.365% Cu (DVP-03) 4m at 0.493% Cu (DVP-06)

, validating the geophysical interpretation. Highlight intercepts from newly sampled core include: Historical holes intersected only upper and peripheral portions of the chargeability anomalies , while the highest-intensity chargeability zones at depth remain entirely untested.

, while the highest-intensity chargeability zones at depth remain entirely untested. Integrated IP and ground magnetic data define a structural corridor extending for over one kilometre, providing a clear vector for the Company's planned 2026 diamond drill program targeting the interpreted core of the sulphide system.

Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, commented: "Historical drilling returned up to 1.6% copper from what we now understand was only the edge of this system. The IP data has shown us where the heart of it is, and it has never been tested. Our upcoming drill program is designed to go directly into the core of these targets for the first time, and we expect to be drilling soon."

Kilometre-Scale Chargeability Corridor at El Alto

The IP survey was completed by Argali Geofisica on behalf of Super Copper. This survey included two grids, one at Calcite Hill and one at El Alto, both consisting of five 1 km IP lines at 200 m spacing.

At El Alto a large, coherent chargeability corridor extending over a minimum 800 m of strike across five consecutive survey lines (Lines 2800–3600) was defined. The corridor comprises multiple high-intensity chargeability centres that appear to coalesce at depth into a broader zone extending towards the southeast (Figure 1).

The principal chargeability zones measure up to approximately 200–400 m in width and extend to depths of at least 300–400 m below surface, with the strongest responses increasing towards the southeast. Chargeability values range from >0.5 to >5.0 mV/V, typical of IOCG-style and/or porphyry copper systems within the Atacama belt.

Importantly, the corridor remains open along strike and at depth. Ground magnetic data indicates the structural controls extend for over one kilometre, suggesting potential for additional strike continuity beyond the current IP coverage and at depth.

Chargeability responses at depth are interpreted to reflect primary sulphide mineralization within bedrock, distinct from near-surface oxide or supergene enrichment horizons. Historical drilling confirms copper mineralization along the margins of the corridor, providing direct validation of the geophysical targets.

Historical Drilling Confirms Copper Mineralization at Anomaly Margins

In 2007, a previous operator completed eight diamond drill holes (DVP-01 through DVP-08) at El Alto, totalling approximately 1,555 metres. The program was designed to test near-surface targets and was not guided by IP data, which had not yet been acquired. All eight holes terminated at relatively shallow depths, reaching a maximum of approximately 200 metres downhole.

At El Alto, the Company re-logged select intervals of previously unsampled historical diamond drill core from six drill holes (DVP-02, DVP-03, DVP-05, DVP-06 and DVP-07) originally drilled in 2007 and sampled them for assay. Additionally, the Company resampled drill holes DVP-01 and DVP-08 for drill hole verification and up-to-date analytical procedures. The results presented below are from these select sampled intervals and are not representative of continuous or comprehensive sampling of the full drill core.

When visualized in vertical section with the IP chargeability data, all historical holes are shown to have intersected only upper and peripheral portions of chargeability anomalies. The higher chargeability zones at depth remain entirely untested by drilling.

Assay results from historical drill core sampling campaign are summarized below:

DDH FROM (m) TO (m) Width (m) Cu (%) Notes DVP-01 124 128 4 0.204

DVP-01 136 138 2 0.259

DVP-01 160 178 18 0.414 includes historical assays (160-164 m) includes 164 178 14 0.508

includes 174 176 2 1.605

DVP-02 118 128 10 0.324

includes 122 124 2 1.360

DVP-03 190 198 8 0.216

includes 191.5 192.5 1 1.365

DVP-05 34 50 16 0.055

DVP-06 144 148 4 0.493



Notes: True widths have not been determined. Widths are reported as drilled core lengths.

Key Interpretation

The integration of IP chargeability data with historical drill results provides the Company with an exploration model at El Alto:

The IP survey indicates chargeability responses consistent with sulphide mineralization at depth

The historical drill core confirms copper is present, with the highest grades correlating with proximity to the strongest chargeability responses

The highest-chargeability zones remain entirely untested by drilling

The anomaly corridor is open at depth and along strike, with structural controls extending for over one kilometre

This combination of defined geophysical targets, confirmed copper mineralization, and untested high-priority zones at depth upgrades El Alto from a conceptual target to a defined, drill-ready copper-bearing system.

Upcoming Drill Program

The Company is planning a follow-up diamond drill program at El Alto to test its high chargeability anomalies at depth. Drill holes will be designed to intersect anomalies, guided by the integrated IP, magnetic, and geological datasets. The program will prioritize the highest-chargeability zones that are currently untested by historical drilling.

The drill program is targeted for Q2 2026. Further details, including planned meterage and specific target prioritization, will be announced as the program advances.

Quality Control

Super Copper follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Cordillera Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. For the core samples, blank, duplicates and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis (~10% of samples). Samples were cut from available core (Half or quarter core) from select intervals containing visible copper mineralization and packed in polyethylene bags with unique sample numbers that were also kept in sample data log.

Core samples were delivered directly by APEX personnel on behalf of Super Copper to ALS Global preparation laboratory in Copiapo. ALS is a certified geoanalytical laboratory. ALS Global is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Super Copper and APEX Geoscience Ltd. Samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Copper determination was done via 48 element 4 acid ICP-MS geochemistry including ore grade and additionally for eight samples, copper was also determined by copper screen by means of cyanide leach. Gold determination was done via standard atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish 30-gram fire-assay (FA) analysis.

The QP detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data, and is not aware of any sampling, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy of the results.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's planned diamond drill program at El Alto, including anticipated timing, meterage, and target prioritization; the potential for copper mineralization at depth within the chargeability anomalies; the interpretation that chargeability responses reflect sulphide mineralization; the potential scale, extent, and continuity of the mineralized system; and the Company's plans for further exploration at the Cordillera Cobre Project.

Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as beliefs and assumptions made by the Company's management. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to: exploration results may not confirm the presence of economic mineralization at depth; geophysical anomalies may not correspond to copper sulphide mineralization; geological, geophysical, and geochemical interpretations may prove incorrect upon further investigation or drilling; the Company may not obtain financing required to carry out planned exploration; there may be regulatory, permitting, or other delays; commodity prices and market conditions may change adversely; and general business, economic, and market conditions may deteriorate.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968