Super Copper Announces Initiation of Research Coverage by Baader Europe

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Baader Europe, powered by AlphaValue, has initiated equity research coverage on the Company. The initiation report, authored by Metals & Mining Analyst Varun Sikka and published on March 16, 2026, provides a comprehensive 50-page analysis of the Company's flagship copper-gold exploration projects in Chile's Atacama mining district.

A copy of the research report is available to eligible investors through Baader Bank's research distribution channels.

About Baader Europe / AlphaValue

Baader Europe, powered by AlphaValue, is a leading European equity research platform providing independent research coverage across a broad universe of listed companies. The joint research team of 45 analysts has consistently been recognized for high quality standards through industry awards and outperformance of various top pick lists. The Baader Europe Non-Ferrous Metals coverage universe includes industry leaders such as Antofagasta, Aurubis, Boliden, Norsk Hydro and Rusal. Baader equity research is available via Bloomberg, Factset, Refinitiv, and S&P Capital IQ.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance is a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's exploration plans and timelines, the Company's intentions in relation to advancing its properties, the potential for resource development and commercialisation of the Company's projects; and the analyst's target price and valuation estimates.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; fluctuations in copper and other metal prices; the results of exploration activities; risks related to foreign operations; and other risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings. There can be no assurance that the analyst's target price or valuation estimates will be achieved. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

The research report referenced in this news release was prepared by Baader Europe (AlphaValue) independently and the Company did not commission, pay for or have editorial control over the report. The analyst's views, opinions, target price and recommendation are those of the analyst and Baader Europe alone and do not represent the views or opinions of the Company. Investors are cautioned that the analyst's report is not a substitute for their own independent due diligence and investment analysis. The Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained in the analyst's report.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information, please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: 1 (778) 747-2968