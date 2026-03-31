Super Copper Appoints Andrés Encina as Country Manager, Chile

20-Year In-Country Mining Executive to Lead Chilean Operations, Permitting and Exploration Execution at Cordillera Cobre and Castilla Projects

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrés Encina as Country Manager, Chile, effective immediately. Mr. Encina will be responsible for leading the Company's on-the-ground operations, permitting coordination, contractor management, and field execution across its flagship Cordillera Cobre and Castilla copper-gold projects in Chile's Atacama region.

Mr. Encina's operational track record includes the startup of six mining operations, commissioning of two 5,000 tpm processing plants, Sernageomin operational permitting, ENAMI registration and commercialization, negotiation of mining leases and joint ventures, and leadership of teams of up to 200 personnel. He has deep experience supporting foreign mining companies entering Chile, including the establishment of local subsidiaries and regulatory strategy.

"Andrés brings exactly the operational depth and local market expertise that Super Copper needs as we move into the most execution-intensive phase of the company," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "With an upcoming drill program at Cordillera Cobre and ongoing work at Castilla, we need a proven operator on the ground managing our contractors, permits, and development. Andrés has done exactly this, multiple times, and we are very glad to have him join the team."

"Super Copper is building the type of project I have spent my career developing, a high-grade copper target in the Atacama with strong geological scale and a disciplined team behind it," said Andrés Encina, Country Manager of Super Copper. "I look forward to applying my operational experience in the region to support execution of the Company's upcoming programs and help advance the project toward its full potential

About Andrés Encina

Mr. Encina is a Chemical Engineer (Universidad de Santiago de Chile, 2001) with more than 20 years of experience leading mining projects in Chile across the full asset lifecycle, from early-stage exploration through development, permitting, construction, and operational startup. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Andes Core Mining SpA (ACM), a Chilean operating platform that provides on-the-ground execution capability to project owners and investors.

From 2017 to 2023, Mr. Encina served as Country Manager for Altiplano Metals Inc. and Comet Exploration Corp. (Metals Group, Canada), where he led Chilean operations from exploration through mine exploitation and development readiness, overseeing the design and installation of a polymetallic concentrator plant. Prior to this, he served as General Manager of Minera Anita SpA – Blumos Group from 2008 to 2017, where he constructed and commissioned a copper sulfate processing plant and established long-term commercial agreements for mineral supply.

Investor Relations Engagement:

The Company also announces that it has extended its agreement with GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association ("NIA") for investor relations and communication services. The original consulting agreement (the "NIA Agreement"), dated September 23, 2025, had an initial term of 3 months. Pursuant to the terms of the NIA Agreement, the Company has elected to extend the term by an additional 6 months for USD$50,000. All other terms of the NIA Agreement remain unchanged. NIA will continue to leverage its distribution channels, including targeted email lists, website features, and blog content, to support the Company's communications and investor awareness initiatives.

The Company will not issue any securities to NIA as compensation for the extension. NIA and its principals are at arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest. For more information about NIA: Contact [email protected] or visit them at 112 Camp Lane, Mooresville, North Carolina, 28117.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned Phase 1 diamond drill program, timing of exploration activities, and anticipated benefits from the appointment of Mr. Encina. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968