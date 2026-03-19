Super Copper Discovers New High-Grade Copper Zones at Cordillera Cobre Returning up to 7.13% Cu; Geophysics Defines Large Structurally Controlled System

Phase 1 represents its most significant field program to date: two new high-grade copper zones discovered in a completely undrilled area, with excellent surface grades confirmed across three distinct target areas, and structural controls on mineralization mapped across 800+ hectares via ground magnetometry. The IP survey is now complete, with chargeability data being processed for near term release.

Highlights

Two new high-grade copper zones discovered in the northern project area, returning up to 7.13% Cu and 4.78% Cu from rock grab samples of outcrop, in an area with no prior drill testing

and from rock grab samples of outcrop, in an area with no prior drill testing 24 of 102 rock grab samples exceeded 1% copper , with 10 samples returning greater than 3% Cu, demonstrating widespread high-grade mineralization across multiple target areas

, with 10 samples returning greater than 3% Cu, demonstrating widespread high-grade mineralization across multiple target areas Excellent surface grades confirmed at three distinct target areas: Northern Showing: 7.13% Cu with 98.7 g/t Ag (new discovery) Anima Mine Trend: 6.92% Cu over 1 m in chip samples Calcite Hill: 3.40% Cu over 1 m in chip samples

El Alto Historical Trench T-267A returned 17 m grading 0.34% Cu , including 2 m at 1.48% Cu in chip samples, demonstrating continuity and width potential, and potentially indicative of a structurally controlled system at depth

, including Cu in chip samples, demonstrating continuity and width potential, and potentially indicative of a structurally controlled system at depth An IP survey is now complete across El Alto and Calcite Hill target areas; chargeability results to be released imminently

Why These Results Matter

Super Copper's Phase 1 results at Cordillera Cobre include samples grading up to 7.13% Cu across multiple target areas, well above typical mine grades in the region.

The combination of high-grade copper exposed at surface, multiple mineralized zones, and structural controls now defined by geophysics de-risks the path to targets and provides a technical foundation for high-confidence drill target selection. These combined results indicate the potential for a larger, structurally controlled copper system rather than isolated high-grade occurrences.

New High-Grade Results in the North

Phase 1 prospecting identified two previously unknown high-grade copper zones in the northern portion of Cordillera Cobre, an area not covered by historical drilling. The newly designated Northern Showing returned 7.13% Cu with 98.7 g/t Ag and 4.78% Cu in rock grab samples from outcrop. Mineralization is hosted in breccias and veins within diorite (northernmost cluster) and volcaniclastic rocks, and appears structurally controlled, with the two zones located approximately 1.5 kilometres apart (Figure 1).

The 1.5-kilometre separation between the two zones, combined with consistent structural orientation, suggests these are not isolated occurrences but surface expressions of a broader mineralized system, one that has received no drill testing to date. The Northern Showing is now a priority target for follow-up work alongside El Alto and Calcite Hill.

Phase 1 Assay Results Summary

The program resulted in the collection of 102 rock samples from outcrops, trenches, and underground workings. Results are summarized below in tables 1 and 2, sorted by grade:

Table 1: Samples Exceeding 1% Copper (Sorted by Grade)

Sample ID Type Length (m) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) B06711 Outcrop -- 7.13 98.7 B06716 Chip-Channel 1.0 6.92 27.3 B06655 Outcrop 0.5 6.64 27.3 B06518 Float -- 4.78 54.4 B06654 Outcrop -- 4.35 17.6 B06520 Outcrop 0.2 4.13 19.6 B06506 Subcrop 0.4 3.99 26.9 B06601 Outcrop -- 3.86 48.6 B06651 Outcrop -- 3.46 8.9 B06703 Chip-Channel 1.0 3.40 10.8 B06714 Outcrop 0.3 3.33 22.3 B06525 Outcrop -- 3.27 34.1 B06501 Outcrop -- 3.02 15.4 B06715 Outcrop 1.0 2.92 12.0 B06519 Float -- 2.74 15.5 B06702 Chip-Channel 1.0 2.64 6.9 B06523 Float -- 2.07 12.8 B06663 Outcrop -- 2.05 2.1 B06705 Chip-Channel 1.5 2.05 8.9 B06704 Chip-Channel 1.2 1.84 5.6 B06612 Chip-Channel 2.0 1.48 2.2 B06662 Outcrop -- 1.39 7.4 B06665 Outcrop -- 1.37 8.0 B06521 Outcrop -- 1.31 4.1

Cells highlighted in amber indicate samples returning >3% Cu. Samples sorted by Cu grade.

Table 2: Linear Chip/Channel Samples from Outcrop, Trenches, and Underground

Location / ID Note From (m) To (m) Width (m) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) B06716 (Anima Mine Surface)

0 1 1 6.92 27.3 B06703 (Calcite Hill Surface)

0 1 1 3.40 10.8 B06702 (Calcite Hill Surface)

0 1 1 2.64 6.9 B06705 (Calcite Hill Surface)

0 1.5 1.5 2.05 8.9 B06704 (Calcite Hill Surface)

0 1.2 1.2 1.84 5.6 El Alto Trench T-267A

13 30 17 0.34 --

includes 15 21 6 0.65 --

includes 19 21 2 1.48 -- Anima Mine

0 5.6 5.6 0.85 -- Calcite Hill Mine (underground)

33.06 37.76 4.7 0.30 --

includes 35.16 37.76 2.6 0.51 -- El Alto Trench T-267B

4 24 20 0.12 -- Anima Mine

97.46 98.56 1.1 0.06 -- Anima Mine

102.36 103.11 0.75 0.06 -- El Alto Trench T-267A

0 10 10 0.04 -- CH_B06507

0 6 6 0.02 --

Geophysics: Defining the Drill Targets

Ground magnetometry across 800+ hectares reveals a coherent set of northwest-trending structural corridors controlling mineralization at both Calcite Hill and El Alto. Magnetic low anomalies, reflecting magnetite destruction by hydrothermal fluids, a hallmark of Atacama copper systems, are spatially coincident with the project's highest-grade surface samples (see Figure 2, Insets A and B).

The magnetometry data has now been integrated with an Induced Polarization (IP) survey across both the El Alto and Calcite Hill target areas. IP chargeability results will be released in a subsequent announcement. While magnetics define where the hydrothermal system was active, IP chargeability pinpoints potential disseminated sulphide concentrations at depth, which will help convert structural targets into high-confidence drillable targets. The full dataset will advance the Company toward its Phase 1 drill program, targeted for Q2 2026.

Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, stated: "What Phase 1 has given us is a fundamentally different company than six months ago. What began as a single historic target has evolved into multiple high-priority copper zones across a large structurally controlled system. With high-grade copper now confirmed at surface and geophysics defining drill targets, we are moving toward our first drill program with the strongest target pipeline in the Company's history."

Technical Analysis

The Phase 1 campaign marks the Company's most comprehensive field program to date at Cordillera Cobre, designed to validate historical drill results and generate new data across multiple high-priority copper zones to support drill target definition.

All rock samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Chile for geochemical analysis. The geophysical survey was carried out by Argali Geophysics. These results form the foundation for Super Copper's next phase of target definition, with Phase 1 drilling targeted for Q2 2026.

QP Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential significance of the Phase 1 sampling and geophysical results at the Cordillera Cobre Project; the interpretation of a large-scale, structurally controlled copper system; the anticipated release of IP chargeability survey results; plans for drill target definition and the Company's Phase 1 drill program targeted for Q2 2026; the potential for discovering additional mineralized zones; the Company's exploration strategy and planned activities at Cordillera Cobre and Castilla; and the Company's ability to fund planned exploration programs.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to: exploration results may not confirm the presence of a significant mineral deposit; geological and geophysical interpretations may prove incorrect upon further investigation or drilling; the Company may encounter difficulties in equipment, or qualified personnel necessary to conduct planned exploration; future financing may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; commodity prices and market conditions may change adversely; title to mineral properties may be contested; political, regulatory, or environmental risks may affect operations in Chile; and general economic conditions may deteriorate.

The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968