Super Copper Highlights Large-Scale IOCG-Style System at Castilla with Extensive Strike and Depth Continuity

The results support the interpretation that Castilla hosts structurally controlled Iron Oxide Copper-Gold ("IOCG") mineralization, characterized by extensive strike continuity, high-grade copper and gold mineralization, and a well-developed iron oxide core, consistent with many Chilean copper-gold deposits.

Exploration Highlights:

Prospective IOCG System: Geological mapping and mineral assemblages are consistent with an Iron Oxide Copper-Gold system, a deposit type associated with some of the world's largest copper-gold mines.

Geological mapping and mineral assemblages are consistent with an Iron Oxide Copper-Gold system, a deposit type associated with some of the world's largest copper-gold mines. Extensive Strike Continuity: Individual mineralized vein systems and mine workings have been mapped with strike lengths of up to 500 metres within Castilla and up to 700 metres length reported within the district, remaining open along strike and under shallow cover.

Vertical Continuity Demonstrated: Historical underground workings confirm mineralization to depths of at least 50 metres, with no modern drilling conducted to test depth extensions.

High-Grade Surface Results: Select samples returned values up to 53.8 g/t gold, 17.7% copper, and >50% iron, highlighting the presence of high-grade mineralized zones.

Select samples returned values up to , , and , highlighting the presence of high-grade mineralized zones. Strategic Structural Setting: The project is situated within the Atacama Fault System, a primary structural corridor controlling major copper-gold mineralization in northern Chile.

Geological Interpretation: A Multi-Stage Mineralized System

Phase 1 work indicates that mineralization at Castilla is hosted within Cretaceous-age plutonic rocks, ranging from quartz diorite to tonalite, within a belt of Upper Triassic to Lower Cretaceous intrusive units.

Mineralization is interpreted to occur in two overlapping and genetically related styles, consistent with IOCG system development:

1. High-Grade Gold & Copper Quartz Veins

Gold- and copper-bearing quartz and quartz-carbonate veins occur as a dense vein swarm trending predominantly north-northeast, north-south, and northwest, dipping sub-vertically.

Vein Dimensions: Individual veins range from 0.5 to 3.0 metres in width, with mapped strike lengths from 20 metres up to 500 metres .

Vein Dimensions: Individual veins range from 0.5 to 3.0 metres in width, with mapped strike lengths from 20 metres up to 500 metres. Mineralogy: Gold bearing veins are composed of quartz with variable concentrations of pyrite, chalcopyrite, chalcocite, covellite, with secondary copper minerals including malachite and chrysocolla.

Alteration & Textures: Boxwork textures and oxidation products indicate a well-developed near-surface oxidation zone, commonly associated with higher-grade sulphide mineralization at depth.

Historical Validation: Artisanal mining historically targeted these structures selectively, with workings estimated to extend to at least 50 metres depth.

2. Massive Iron Oxide (Fe) Core

A series of massive iron oxide veins occur in the central portion of the Castilla Project and are interpreted as the core of the IOCG system.

Composition: Veins are dominated by specular hematite and magnetite, locally associated with copper sulphides.

Composition: Veins are dominated by specular hematite and magnetite, locally associated with copper sulphides. Dimensions: Iron oxide bodies range from 1 to 3 metres in width and extend between 10 and 300 metres along strike.

Historical Production: This zone was selectively mined in the 1960s, with reported iron grades between 60% and 66% Fe.

This zone was selectively mined in the 1960s, with reported iron grades between 60% and 66% Fe. System Significance: In IOCG models, these iron-rich bodies often represent the structural and chemical focus for later-stage copper and gold mineralization.

CEO Commentary

"Our Phase 1 work confirms that Castilla is not a collection of isolated veins, but a structurally coherent and potentially large IOCG system," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "The combination of very high-grade gold and copper at surface, extensive strike continuity, and a well-developed iron oxide core suggests the system strengthens at depth. Importantly, many of these structures extend beneath shallow cover, indicating significant exploration potential beyond what is currently exposed."

Next Steps

Building on these results, Super Copper is accelerating exploration activities at Castilla:

Further property wide detailed sampling and mapping.

Property-Wide Magnetics and IP Survey: Magnetics to map magnetite bearing zones such as iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) veins, breccia zones and related skarns; Induced Polarization geophysics to map sulfide concentrations and identify high-priority targets at depth.

Property-Wide Magnetics and IP Survey: Magnetics to map magnetite bearing zones such as iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) veins, breccia zones and related skarns; Induced Polarization geophysics to map sulfide concentrations and identify high-priority targets at depth. Advanced Targeting: Integration of 3D magnetic inversions along with inversions of IP chargeability and resistivity data to refine drill targeting and structural interpretation.

Integration of along with inversions of IP chargeability and resistivity data to refine drill targeting and structural interpretation. Drill Planning: Results will be used to finalize Phase 2 drill locations.

QA/QC

All samples were submitted to ALS Group Chile with a preparation laboratory in Copiapo. Analysis was carried out at ALS Global laboratories in Peru. Gold was determined by Fire Assay with an AAS finish and Gravimetric finish for over-limits. Copper was analyzed via 4-acid digestion ME-MS61 with Cu-OG62 for overlimits. ALS is an accredited geoanalytical laboratory with rigorous QA/QC program with the use of standards and blanks.

QP Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968