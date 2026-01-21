Super Copper Founder Discusses High-Grade Results and Strategic Growth in CEO.ca Interview

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its Founder and CEO, Zachary Dolesky, was featured in a recent interview with CEO.ca to discuss the Company's transition from land consolidation to active exploration and recent high-grade results in Chile.

In the interview, Mr. Dolesky detailed the results from the Company's Castillia project and the significant regulatory progress at Cordillera Cobre. Highlights include:

Exceptional Surface Grades: Initial technical work at Castillia returned grades including 53.8 g/t Gold, 17.7% Copper, and over 50% Iron .

Initial technical work at Castillia returned grades including and . Widespread Mineralization: Over 25% of all samples collected at Castillia returned values greater than 1.0 g/t Gold , suggesting a robust mineralized system rather than isolated occurrences.

Over , suggesting a robust mineralized system rather than isolated occurrences. Strategic Technical Addition: The Company has hired Mark Gibson as a Technical Adviser. Mr. Gibson, formerly the COO of Ivanhoe Electric , brings world-class expertise in geophysics and mineral discovery to Super Copper.

The Company has hired Mark Gibson as a Technical Adviser. , brings world-class expertise in geophysics and mineral discovery to Super Copper. Permitting Milestone: Regulatory approval has been received for 26 mining concessions at the Cordillera Cobre Project, enabling the Company to advance toward a potential 2026 drilling program.

"The ground is delivering results far beyond our initial expectations," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "We have successfully shifted from a land-aggregation strategy to a discovery-focused phase. With the addition to our technical team and two high-potential projects in close proximity, we are positioned to move rapidly and maximize our use of capital".

The full interview with Zachary Dolesky is available on CEO.ca and can be accessed at: https://youtu.be/BHAUh5UBfq4?si=3dr2jGnXw1MTByD-

Investor Relations Agreement

The Company also announces it has entered into a market awareness and investor relations agreements to increase corporate visibility:

Spark Newswire Inc.

The Company has engaged Spark Newswire Inc. ("Spark") for a marketing and investor awareness campaign pursuant to which, among other things, Spark is to provide certain promotional and marketing services to the Company, including the preparation and posting of online publications, press releases, and investment thesis videos (the "Agreement"). Spark is an arms-length firm, operating out of Vancouver, British Columbia, which provides consulting and capital market advisory services to public companies. The engagement is expected to commence on January 26, 2026, for an initial one-month term at a rate of $50,000 per month, and continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter until the engagement is terminated. Spark will receive no securities as compensation. Spark can be contacted at 604-761-0543 or Suite 800, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3H1, Canada. The entering into the Agreement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Super Copper Corp. ("Super Copper" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the potential significance of the sampling results at the Cordillera Cobre Property; the presence of a high-grade copper system; plans for geophysical surveys, additional sampling, and drilling; the potential for identifying feeder structures and expanding known mineralized zones; and the overall exploration strategy and future activities at the project.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, expectations, and estimates as of the date of this news release. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: exploration results not meeting expectations; geological interpretations proving incorrect; difficulties in obtaining permits or financing for further exploration; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; and general economic and regulatory factors affecting the mining industry.

The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Super Copper believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings before making investment decisions.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: 1 (778) 747-2968