Super Copper Announces Bonanza-Grade Gold Discovery at Castilla: Assays up to 53.8 g/t Gold and 17.7% Copper

Super Copper Corp.

Jan 15, 2026, 09:00 ET

  • Bonanza Gold Discovery: Surface sampling headlined by exceptional grades of 53.8 g/t Au, among the highest reported in the Atacama region this year.
  • Exceptional Copper Grades: Results include up to 17.7% Cu, confirming the potential for a high-grade sulfide system.
  • Significant Iron Values: 10 assays exceeding 50.0% Fe, 23 assays exceeding 10.0% Fe, levels typically observed in IOCG systems.
  • Strong Grade Distribution: 25% of all assays returned grades exceeding 1.0 g/t Au, demonstrating property-scale mineralization rather than isolated anomalies.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a high-grade discovery from rock grab samples following the completion of its Phase 1 surface sampling program at the 100%-owned Castilla Copper-Gold Project, located in the prolific Atacama Region of Chile.

The sampling program, which is comprised of mostly selective rock grab samples and floats, has identified a high-grade, multi-commodity mineral system characterized by bonanza-grade gold (Au), exceptionally high copper (Cu) and iron (Fe) values, supporting the presence of a large and robust mineralizing system. Although the sampling was mostly selective rock grab and float samples, and by nature represent a biased high population, the presence of a robust mineralization system is supported by the fact that there are numerous samples from numerous locations that have yielded greater than 1 gram per tonne (g/t) Au and 1 percent (%) Cu along with significant alteration and pathfinder elements as shown in Tables 1 to 3, and on Figures 1 to 5.

"These results represent a defining discovery moment for Super Copper," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO. "Grades of 53.8 g/t gold, 17.7% copper, and over 50.0% iron are exceptional on their own, but what matters most is the consistency and scale emerging across the property. The combination of gold, copper, iron and pathfinder elements points to a robust mineralizing system rather than a single isolated occurrence. With multiple mineralized structures identified, Castilla is quickly shaping up as a potential flagship asset in one of the world's premier copper-gold jurisdictions."

Discovery Highlights:

High-Grade Hit Rate:

  • 24 of 93 samples (25%) returned gold grades over 1.0 g/t Au.
  • 8 of 93 samples returned copper grades over 1.0% Cu, and 24 samples returned higher than 0.1% Cu.
  • 10 of 93 samples returned iron grades over 50.0% Fe, and 23 samples returned iron grades over 10.0% Fe.

Bonanza Gold:

  • 53.8 g/t Au (Sample E02610). Quartz vein float from historical mine working.
  • 15.9 g/t Au (Sample E02567). Quartz vein float from historical trench.
  • 6.09 g/t Au (Sample E02521). Sheared/brecciated vein in old near vertical shaft.

Exceptional Copper:

  • 17.7% Cu (Sample E02505). Float near excavation of magnetite vein breccia with malachite and minor chrysocolla and azurite. Malachite infilling fractures and in breccia cement.
  • 6.86% Cu (Sample E02525). Float near old mine working. Altered quartz diorite.
  • 3.27% Cu (Sample E02506). Quartz vein hosted in quartz diorite with malachite and chalcocite. 

High Grade Iron Oxide Veins:

  • 10 of 93 samples returned iron grades over 50.0% Fe, hosted in magnetite-, hematite-, and specular hematite–rich veins and brecciated zones with quartz and minor copper sulphides within diorite.

Strategic Location:

  • Situated in Chile's Atacama Region, host to multiple world-class copper-gold deposits and established infrastructure.

Project Significance

The Castilla Project is located within a world-class copper-gold belt. Notably, the lack of direct correlation between peak gold and peak copper values suggests the presence of multiple mineralized structures, rather than a single localized zone, an important indicator of scale. Mineralization is consistent with IOCG style deposits typically reported in the region with possible superimposed events associated with gold bearing quartz veins. Extent and depth of these veins remain to be determined.

Table 1: Top Ten Assay Results by Gold

Table 2: Top Ten Assay Results by Copper

Sample ID

Gold (g/t)

Copper (%)

Sample ID

Copper (%)

Gold (g/t)

E02610

53.8

0.265

E02505

17.70

1.22

E02567

15.9

0.198

E02525

6.86

0.56

E02556

9.38

0.064

E02512

3.40

0.30

E02616

8.45

0.086

E02506

3.27

4.27

E02609

6.1

0.093

E02517

2.96

1.77

E02521

6.09

0.048

E02520

2.15

0.88

E02504

4.52

0.089

E02510

1.88

0.42

E02506

4.27

3.270

E02612

1.42

0.21

E02516

2.46

0.006

E02501

1.10

0.15

E02626

2.38

0.053

E02530

0.98

0.64

Table 3. Significant grab and float values:

Sample_ID

Easting *

Northing*

Elevation

(m)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Fe (%)

Co

(ppm)

As

(ppm)

Sb

(ppm)

E02501

326405.1

6921495

516

0.071

0.012

48.8

647

29

10

E02503

326569.9

6923348

440

0.01

0.001

41.8

976

5

11

E02504

327311.1

6922086

472

4.52

0.089

5.18

38

14

20

E02505

326794.4

6922978

451

1.22

17.700

39.1

1310

299

9

E02506

328061.8

6919981

321

4.27

3.270

4.91

52

32

9

E02507

327913.9

6919959

332

1.53

0.224

4.15

11

590

340

E02508

327903.5

6919972

329

1.52

0.736

4.61

14

20

22

E02509

327036.6

6920106

359

1.045

0.643

3.19

5

5

6

E02512

326697.1

6920342

371

0.301

3.400

3.69

53

137

47

E02513

325949.4

6919731

383

1.97

0.100

1.86

7

7

<5

E02514

325947.3

6919726

377

0.331

2.930

6.23

20

29

<5

E02516

333576.8

6922274

345

2.46

0.006

2.88

13

19

65

E02517

326536.8

6917794

360

1.77

2.960

9.17

130

10

<5

E02518

326539.9

6917793

352

0.194

1.405

16.15

106

38

5

E02519

326603

6917723

347

0.188

1.365

7.35

42

16

9

E02521

328385.1

6923473

398

6.09

0.048

9.43

194

965

16

E02523

328213.5

6923649

394

1.565

0.005

10.5

83

442

<5

E02525

324993.5

6918431

376

0.557

6.860

3.28

30

23

15

E02552

326458.9

6921455

483

0.007

0.011

39.6

36

22

<5

E02554

326528.8

6923439

425

<0.005

0.004

>50.0

242

19

8

E02556

327327.7

6922049

422

9.38

0.064

0.79

1

-5

12

E02557

327355.8

6922189

424

0.06

0.003

>50.0

176

40

6

E02559

326470.8

6922455

410

0.012

0.001

>50.0

248

-5

<5

E02560

326797.3

6922971

414

0.041

0.095

>50.0

218

48

5

E02567

327040.1

6920099

332

15.9

0.198

1.33

2

26

20

E02574

326748.1

6917119

296

0.212

0.137

28.8

22

247

<5

E02581

328515.6

6923425

369

0.006

0.001

>50.0

32

9

7

E02583

328238.5

6923643

358

1.465

0.006

6.62

102

438

5

E02601

326643.4

6921326

459

0.005

0.000

26.7

8

-5

<5

E02602

326657.6

6921322

462

0.016

0.001

>50.0

194

19

5

E02603

326585.4

6921372

465

0.024

0.001

>50.0

162

20

<5

E02604

326552.2

6923400

399

0.034

0.002

34.7

400

8

<5

E02605

326554.4

6923399

413

0.019

0.001

>50.0

206

5

<5

E02606

326438.9

6922462

416

0.062

0.004

44

757

8

<5

E02607

326790.9

6922972

435

0.009

0.001

>50.0

185

5

<5

E02608

326742.4

6922881

425

<0.005

0.002

>50.0

94

11

<5

E02609

328065.1

6919957

290

6.1

0.093

3.11

4

32

<5

E02610

327986.1

6920064

296

53.8

0.265

3.1

8

1455

528

E02611

328002.3

6920020

298

0.316

0.068

6.01

19

8340

201

E02616

326081.2

6919551

339

8.45

0.086

0.88

8

32

8

E02621

326466.4

6917503

300

1.395

0.390

7.36

73

13

<5

E02623

326455.3

6917626

278

1.195

0.011

2.56

59

738

73

E02624

326469.9

6917629

324

1.265

0.004

5.51

17

1870

59

E02625

328409

6923467

375

2.36

0.014

6.32

1235

621

12

E02626

328390.8

6923490

351

2.38

0.053

6.93

321

265

5

E02627

328309.8

6923467

368

0.023

0.001

33.7

17

9

<5

E02630

324991.9

6918498

340

1.135

0.009

2.19

15

33

29

E02631

324970

6918403

350

1.945

0.579

3.87

33

401

1845

*WGS 84 Z 19S

Upcoming Exploration & Catalysts

Building on these results, Super Copper is accelerating exploration activities at Castilla:

  • Further property wide detailed sampling and mapping.
  • Property-Wide Magnetics and IP Survey: Magnetics to map magnetite bearing zones such as iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) veins, breccia zones and related skarns; Induced Polarization geophysics to map sulfide concentrations and identify high-priority targets at depth.
  • Advanced Targeting: Integration of 3D magnetic inversions along with inversions of IP chargeability and resistivity data to refine drill targeting and structural interpretation.
  • Drill Planning: Results will be used to finalize Phase 2 drill locations.

QA/QC

All samples were submitted to ALS Group Chile with a preparation laboratory in Copiapo. Analysis was carried out at ALS Global laboratories in Peru. Gold was determined by Fire Assay with an AAS finish and Gravimetric finish for over-limits. Copper was analyzed via 4-acid digestion ME-MS61 with Cu-OG62 for overlimits. ALS is an accredited geoanalytical laboratory with rigorous QA/QC program with the use of standards and blanks.

QP Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates or expects may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for a large, vertically extensive, multi-commodity mineral system at the Castilla Project; the significance of gold, copper, antimony, and arsenic geochemical signatures; the ability of induced polarization, magnetic inversion, and other geophysical surveys to identify IOCG or sulfide-rich targets at depth; the Company's intention to accelerate exploration activities at Castilla; and the expected use of current results to support Phase 2 drill planning.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and beliefs as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding geological interpretations, the reliability of surface sampling as an indicator of subsurface mineralization, the availability of capital, the ability to obtain required permits or approvals, and the continuation of current commodity prices and market conditions. However, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainty in the interpretation of geological, geochemical, and geophysical data; the possibility that surface sampling results may not be representative of subsurface mineralization; delays in exploration programs; operational or logistical challenges; permitting and regulatory risks in Chile; changes in exploration priorities or budgets; fluctuations in commodity prices; and general economic, market, or geopolitical conditions.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "will," "potential," "target," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are encouraged to review the risk factors described in the Company's public filings before making any investment decisions.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968

