Super Copper Announces Bonanza-Grade Gold Discovery at Castilla: Assays up to 53.8 g/t Gold and 17.7% Copper

The sampling program, which is comprised of mostly selective rock grab samples and floats, has identified a high-grade, multi-commodity mineral system characterized by bonanza-grade gold (Au), exceptionally high copper (Cu) and iron (Fe) values, supporting the presence of a large and robust mineralizing system. Although the sampling was mostly selective rock grab and float samples, and by nature represent a biased high population, the presence of a robust mineralization system is supported by the fact that there are numerous samples from numerous locations that have yielded greater than 1 gram per tonne (g/t) Au and 1 percent (%) Cu along with significant alteration and pathfinder elements as shown in Tables 1 to 3, and on Figures 1 to 5.

"These results represent a defining discovery moment for Super Copper," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO. "Grades of 53.8 g/t gold, 17.7% copper, and over 50.0% iron are exceptional on their own, but what matters most is the consistency and scale emerging across the property. The combination of gold, copper, iron and pathfinder elements points to a robust mineralizing system rather than a single isolated occurrence. With multiple mineralized structures identified, Castilla is quickly shaping up as a potential flagship asset in one of the world's premier copper-gold jurisdictions."

Discovery Highlights:

High-Grade Hit Rate:

24 of 93 samples (25%) returned gold grades over 1.0 g/t Au.

8 of 93 samples returned copper grades over 1.0% Cu, and 24 samples returned higher than 0.1% Cu.

10 of 93 samples returned iron grades over 50.0% Fe, and 23 samples returned iron grades over 10.0% Fe.

Bonanza Gold:

53.8 g/t Au (Sample E02610). Quartz vein float from historical mine working.

15.9 g/t Au (Sample E02567). Quartz vein float from historical trench.

6.09 g/t Au (Sample E02521). Sheared/brecciated vein in old near vertical shaft.

Exceptional Copper:

17.7% Cu (Sample E02505). Float near excavation of magnetite vein breccia with malachite and minor chrysocolla and azurite. Malachite infilling fractures and in breccia cement.

6.86% Cu (Sample E02525). Float near old mine working. Altered quartz diorite.

3.27% Cu (Sample E02506). Quartz vein hosted in quartz diorite with malachite and chalcocite.

High Grade Iron Oxide Veins:

10 of 93 samples returned iron grades over 50.0% Fe, hosted in magnetite-, hematite-, and specular hematite–rich veins and brecciated zones with quartz and minor copper sulphides within diorite.

Strategic Location:

Situated in Chile's Atacama Region, host to multiple world-class copper-gold deposits and established infrastructure.

Project Significance

The Castilla Project is located within a world-class copper-gold belt. Notably, the lack of direct correlation between peak gold and peak copper values suggests the presence of multiple mineralized structures, rather than a single localized zone, an important indicator of scale. Mineralization is consistent with IOCG style deposits typically reported in the region with possible superimposed events associated with gold bearing quartz veins. Extent and depth of these veins remain to be determined.

Table 1: Top Ten Assay Results by Gold



Table 2: Top Ten Assay Results by Copper Sample ID Gold (g/t) Copper (%)



Sample ID Copper (%) Gold (g/t) E02610 53.8 0.265



E02505 17.70 1.22 E02567 15.9 0.198



E02525 6.86 0.56 E02556 9.38 0.064



E02512 3.40 0.30 E02616 8.45 0.086



E02506 3.27 4.27 E02609 6.1 0.093



E02517 2.96 1.77 E02521 6.09 0.048



E02520 2.15 0.88 E02504 4.52 0.089



E02510 1.88 0.42 E02506 4.27 3.270



E02612 1.42 0.21 E02516 2.46 0.006



E02501 1.10 0.15 E02626 2.38 0.053



E02530 0.98 0.64

Table 3. Significant grab and float values:

Sample_ID Easting * Northing* Elevation (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Fe (%) Co (ppm) As (ppm) Sb (ppm) E02501 326405.1 6921495 516 0.071 0.012 48.8 647 29 10 E02503 326569.9 6923348 440 0.01 0.001 41.8 976 5 11 E02504 327311.1 6922086 472 4.52 0.089 5.18 38 14 20 E02505 326794.4 6922978 451 1.22 17.700 39.1 1310 299 9 E02506 328061.8 6919981 321 4.27 3.270 4.91 52 32 9 E02507 327913.9 6919959 332 1.53 0.224 4.15 11 590 340 E02508 327903.5 6919972 329 1.52 0.736 4.61 14 20 22 E02509 327036.6 6920106 359 1.045 0.643 3.19 5 5 6 E02512 326697.1 6920342 371 0.301 3.400 3.69 53 137 47 E02513 325949.4 6919731 383 1.97 0.100 1.86 7 7 <5 E02514 325947.3 6919726 377 0.331 2.930 6.23 20 29 <5 E02516 333576.8 6922274 345 2.46 0.006 2.88 13 19 65 E02517 326536.8 6917794 360 1.77 2.960 9.17 130 10 <5 E02518 326539.9 6917793 352 0.194 1.405 16.15 106 38 5 E02519 326603 6917723 347 0.188 1.365 7.35 42 16 9 E02521 328385.1 6923473 398 6.09 0.048 9.43 194 965 16 E02523 328213.5 6923649 394 1.565 0.005 10.5 83 442 <5 E02525 324993.5 6918431 376 0.557 6.860 3.28 30 23 15 E02552 326458.9 6921455 483 0.007 0.011 39.6 36 22 <5 E02554 326528.8 6923439 425 <0.005 0.004 >50.0 242 19 8 E02556 327327.7 6922049 422 9.38 0.064 0.79 1 -5 12 E02557 327355.8 6922189 424 0.06 0.003 >50.0 176 40 6 E02559 326470.8 6922455 410 0.012 0.001 >50.0 248 -5 <5 E02560 326797.3 6922971 414 0.041 0.095 >50.0 218 48 5 E02567 327040.1 6920099 332 15.9 0.198 1.33 2 26 20 E02574 326748.1 6917119 296 0.212 0.137 28.8 22 247 <5 E02581 328515.6 6923425 369 0.006 0.001 >50.0 32 9 7 E02583 328238.5 6923643 358 1.465 0.006 6.62 102 438 5 E02601 326643.4 6921326 459 0.005 0.000 26.7 8 -5 <5 E02602 326657.6 6921322 462 0.016 0.001 >50.0 194 19 5 E02603 326585.4 6921372 465 0.024 0.001 >50.0 162 20 <5 E02604 326552.2 6923400 399 0.034 0.002 34.7 400 8 <5 E02605 326554.4 6923399 413 0.019 0.001 >50.0 206 5 <5 E02606 326438.9 6922462 416 0.062 0.004 44 757 8 <5 E02607 326790.9 6922972 435 0.009 0.001 >50.0 185 5 <5 E02608 326742.4 6922881 425 <0.005 0.002 >50.0 94 11 <5 E02609 328065.1 6919957 290 6.1 0.093 3.11 4 32 <5 E02610 327986.1 6920064 296 53.8 0.265 3.1 8 1455 528 E02611 328002.3 6920020 298 0.316 0.068 6.01 19 8340 201 E02616 326081.2 6919551 339 8.45 0.086 0.88 8 32 8 E02621 326466.4 6917503 300 1.395 0.390 7.36 73 13 <5 E02623 326455.3 6917626 278 1.195 0.011 2.56 59 738 73 E02624 326469.9 6917629 324 1.265 0.004 5.51 17 1870 59 E02625 328409 6923467 375 2.36 0.014 6.32 1235 621 12 E02626 328390.8 6923490 351 2.38 0.053 6.93 321 265 5 E02627 328309.8 6923467 368 0.023 0.001 33.7 17 9 <5 E02630 324991.9 6918498 340 1.135 0.009 2.19 15 33 29 E02631 324970 6918403 350 1.945 0.579 3.87 33 401 1845

*WGS 84 Z 19S

Upcoming Exploration & Catalysts

Building on these results, Super Copper is accelerating exploration activities at Castilla:

Further property wide detailed sampling and mapping.

Property-Wide Magnetics and IP Survey: Magnetics to map magnetite bearing zones such as iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) veins, breccia zones and related skarns; Induced Polarization geophysics to map sulfide concentrations and identify high-priority targets at depth.

Magnetics to map magnetite bearing zones such as iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) veins, breccia zones and related skarns; Induced Polarization geophysics to map sulfide concentrations and identify high-priority targets at depth. Advanced Targeting: Integration of 3D magnetic inversions along with inversions of IP chargeability and resistivity data to refine drill targeting and structural interpretation.

Integration of along with inversions of IP chargeability and resistivity data to refine drill targeting and structural interpretation. Drill Planning: Results will be used to finalize Phase 2 drill locations.

QA/QC

All samples were submitted to ALS Group Chile with a preparation laboratory in Copiapo. Analysis was carried out at ALS Global laboratories in Peru. Gold was determined by Fire Assay with an AAS finish and Gravimetric finish for over-limits. Copper was analyzed via 4-acid digestion ME-MS61 with Cu-OG62 for overlimits. ALS is an accredited geoanalytical laboratory with rigorous QA/QC program with the use of standards and blanks.

QP Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates or expects may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for a large, vertically extensive, multi-commodity mineral system at the Castilla Project; the significance of gold, copper, antimony, and arsenic geochemical signatures; the ability of induced polarization, magnetic inversion, and other geophysical surveys to identify IOCG or sulfide-rich targets at depth; the Company's intention to accelerate exploration activities at Castilla; and the expected use of current results to support Phase 2 drill planning.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and beliefs as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding geological interpretations, the reliability of surface sampling as an indicator of subsurface mineralization, the availability of capital, the ability to obtain required permits or approvals, and the continuation of current commodity prices and market conditions. However, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainty in the interpretation of geological, geochemical, and geophysical data; the possibility that surface sampling results may not be representative of subsurface mineralization; delays in exploration programs; operational or logistical challenges; permitting and regulatory risks in Chile; changes in exploration priorities or budgets; fluctuations in commodity prices; and general economic, market, or geopolitical conditions.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "will," "potential," "target," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are encouraged to review the risk factors described in the Company's public filings before making any investment decisions.

