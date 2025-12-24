Chile's National Mining Authority Approves Super Copper's Cordillera Project

SERNAGEOMIN approval advances the Cordillera Cobre Project toward final mining rights in the Atacama copper belt

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a major milestone at its flagship Cordillera Cobre copper project in Chile (the "Cordillera Cobre Project"), which has now received approval for 26 mining concessions from Chile's National Mining Authority ("SERNAGEOMIN"). These concessions cover approximately 6,858 hectares in the Atacama copper belt.

Concessions Approved, Project Enters Final Stage of Title Registration

Super Copper, through its Cordillera Cobre Project joint venture(1), has now completed the most technical and challenging portion of the Chilean mining rights process. A total of 26 exploitation concessions that make up the Cordillera Cobre claim block have been fully approved by the National Geology and Mining Service.

Following these approvals:

25 concessions have received formal court resolutions establishing them;

have received formal court resolutions establishing them; 15 concessions have had their legal extract published in the Official Mining Gazette; and

have had their legal extract published in the Official Mining Gazette; and Registration in the Copiapó Mining Registry is now underway.

Once registration is complete, each concession becomes a legally constituted exploitation concession, granting, full and permanent mining rights.

Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, commented: "This is a critical milestone for Super Copper. Securing exploitation concessions, not just exploration rights, gives full and permanent mining rights at Cordillera Cobre.

With the title process effectively complete and registration progressing as planned, we are positioned to submit our drill program promptly upon finalizing results from our most recent exploration work. This positions Super Copper to advance one of the most exciting new copper projects in the Atacama region, at a time when global copper demand is entering a major structural deficit."

What Exploitation Concessions Mean for Shareholders

Super Copper, through its joint venture, is advancing toward securing exploitation concessions, the highest and most secure category of mineral rights in Chile. Unlike temporary exploration permits, exploitation concessions grant permanent mining rights, full legal control of the subsoil, and the ability to conduct drilling, development work, extraction, and long-term mine construction.

Once registered, they provide full and permanent mining rights, including the right to:

Drill and build drill platforms

Conduct advanced exploration

Develop economic studies

Construct mining operations

Produce and sell copper and resources from the property

Drilling Timeline: First Concessions Targeted for Registration in Early 2026

With publication complete for 15 concessions and registration underway, Super Copper expects the first group of concessions to become fully constituted and drill-ready during Q1 2026.

Upon registration, the Company plans to:

Submit its drilling notice to SERNAGEOMIN (up to 40 drill platforms under the simplified procedure); Finalize drill logistics and contractor selection; and Finalize Phase 1 drill program on its highest-priority targets, including areas defined by recent IP and ground magnetics.

Super Copper will update shareholders as concessions complete registration.

The Company (through its wholly owned subsidiary) previously entered into a joint venture agreement dated September 1, 2023, with Gardner Y Esteffan Limitada regarding the future exploration and development of the Cordillera Cobre Project. The joint venture agreement provides the Company with the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the Cordillera Cobre Project by completing a series of cash payments, share issuances and exploration expenditures, as previously disclosed. The concession applications for the Cordillera Cobre Project were submitted by the Company's joint venture partner. Super Copper (through its wholly owned subsidiary) is the manager and controlling decision-maker for exploration and development activities carried out pursuant to the joint venture agreement, overseeing all operational work at the Cordillera Cobre Project.

QP Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates or expects may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: finalizing a drill program on the first group of concessions as soon as registration is completed; each concession becoming a legally constituted exploitation concession; the Company obtaining drill permits granting full and permanent mining rights; the expected timing and completion of concession registrations at the Cordillera Cobre Project; the advancement of those concessions to full exploitation (mining) rights; the Company's expectations regarding drill-readiness and the timing of drilling activities; the preparation and submission of drilling notices; the development of the Company's Phase 1 drill program; the potential outcomes or impacts of future exploration or development activities on the Cordillera Cobre Project; the Company's continued exercise of its rights under the Cordillera Cobre joint venture agreement; the Company's ability to maintain its role as manager and controlling decision-maker for exploration and development activities; and the Company's expectations regarding the future earn-in of additional ownership interests in the Cordillera Cobre Project.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: delays or changes in the legal or administrative processes governing concession registration in Chile; risks relating to the Company's ability to obtain the required authorizations, approvals, or permits for drilling or exploration activities; operational, logistical, or technical challenges that may impact exploration plans; fluctuations in commodity prices; variations in exploration or geological results; risks associated with fulfilling remaining earn-in expenditures, payments, or share issuances under the joint venture agreement; risks relating to the Company's ability to continue serving as manager of the Cordillera Cobre Project; risks associated with the fact that joint venture partner remains the registered applicant for the concessions under Chilean law; if joint venture agreement is terminated for any reason, the Company may lose a portion of its interest in the Cordillera Cobre Project; the inability of the Company to make its required contributions under the joint venture agreement which may result in dilution to the Company's interest in the Cordillera Cobre Project; and broader economic, regulatory, or geopolitical conditions that may affect development activities or timelines.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although Super Copper believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that they will prove correct, and actual results may differ materially.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are encouraged to review the risk factors described in the Company's public filings before making any investment decisions.

