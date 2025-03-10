Super Copper Grants Options and RSUs

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") announced that it has granted an aggregate of 750,000 stock options ("Options") and 500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain consultants of the Company pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share and expire 5 years from the date of grant. The RSUs will vest on July 9, 2025.

The Options and RSUs will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company with a Material Science and Technology Division focused on developing innovative chemical solutions to improve metal recovery processes and reduce chemical waste in the mining industry. The Company is also advancing its flagship copper project in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the terms of the Options and RSUs. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in global copper demand, political and regulatory risks in Chile, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: 1 (778) 747-2968