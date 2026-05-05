Super Copper Defines 3.5 km Magnetic Corridor at Cordillera Cobre Project

3D MVI Modelling Identifies Continuous Magnetic Corridor Linking El Alto and Calcite Hill Targets for the First Time

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its 3D magnetic vector inversion ("MVI") of ground magnetic data at the Cordillera Cobre Project, near Copiapó, Chile.

The new MVI is the first geophysical evidence linking El Alto and Calcite Hill within a single coherent magnetic corridor.

Figure 1: Magnetization Vector Inversion (MVI) model at Cordillera (El Alto and Calcite Hill zones), looking northwest, satellite imagery draped over topography. Pink/magenta voxels represent the strongest modelled magnetic responses, interpreted as iron oxide bearing bodies and rocks of higher magnetic susceptibility. Blue voxels are interpreted as background rock. Historical drill collars at El Alto and property wide copper assay results from surface rock sampling are illustrated. (CNW Group/Super Copper Corp.)

The MVI defines a coherent magnetic corridor extending approximately 3.5 kilometres across the central target area and shows positive spatial correlation with the previously reported chargeability anomaly from induced polarization ("IP") surveying. Together with historical drill core assay results, these datasets define coherent targets at depth that have not been tested by drilling.

Highlights

3.5-Kilometre Magnetic Corridor Defined Across El Alto and Calcite Hill: MVI modelling has identified a coherent magnetic corridor along a NW–SE structural trend across the El Alto and Calcite Hill target areas, the first geophysical evidence linking these two areas within a single coherent magnetic corridor.

MVI modelling has identified a coherent magnetic corridor along a NW–SE structural trend across the El Alto and Calcite Hill target areas, the first geophysical evidence linking these two areas within a single coherent magnetic corridor. Two Independent Geophysical Surveys Point to Same Target: The strongest magnetic zones and the strongest chargeability zones overlap at depth, two independent methods detecting the same target. This overlap reduces the likelihood that either anomaly is caused by something other than mineralization.

The strongest magnetic zones and the strongest chargeability zones overlap at depth, two independent methods detecting the same target. This overlap reduces the likelihood that either anomaly is caused by something other than mineralization. Historical Drilling Intersected Copper at the Margin of the Anomalies: Historical drill holes returned up to 14 m at 0.508% Cu, including 2 m at 1.605% Cu (DVP-01), from the outer margin of the combined geophysical anomalies. The highest-intensity magnetic and chargeability core at depth has not been tested by drilling to date.

Historical drill holes returned up to 14 m at 0.508% Cu, including 2 m at The highest-intensity magnetic and chargeability core at depth has not been tested by drilling to date. Drill program to be announced shortly: The Company is finalizing drill targeting using the integrated 3D geophysical model and will announce its plans for the phase 1 diamond drill program in a subsequent news release.

Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, commented: "This is a step-change in our understanding of the scale at Cordillera Cobre. The 3D model defines a 3.5-kilometre magnetic corridor linking El Alto and Calcite Hill for the first time, and within that corridor the El Alto target alone is a 1.2-kilometre magnetic body with historical drilling of up to 1.6% copper at its margin and high-grade copper at surface directly above it. Two independent geophysical methods are pointing at the same untested zone at depth. That's where we drill first."

3D Magnetization Vector Inversion

While IP surveys target charge and conductive anomalies attributed to the occurrence of metallic sulphide mineralization, magnetic data identifies zones of anomalous magnetic susceptibility naturally occurring in association with abundant ferromagnetic minerals. The combination of these two geophysical responses is typical of IOCG systems within the Atacama region. Magnetic vector inversion (MVI) models the orientation and strength of subsurface magnetization. Through an MVI model ground magnetic data can be visualized in three dimensions allowing for identification of bodies with magnetic orientations that do not align with the earth's magnetic field. These areas of high magnetization and contrasting orientations to the Earth's field direction can be interpreted as zones of potential ferromagnetic mineralization that exhibit a remnant magnetic response. At El Alto, anomalies interpreted as remnant magnetic responses were identified for the first time allowing to determine zones of interest to target iron oxide bodies expected to be associated with copper.

At El Alto, the MVI model shows large zones of strong magnetism that extend from near surface to depths well below historical drilling (~200 m). The strongest magnetic responses form coherent bodies trending northwest-southeast and dipping sub-vertically. These bodies are spatially associated with previously determined chargeability anomalies identified by the Company's IP survey (see news release dated April 9, 2026). In the accompanying 3D MVI model (Figure 1), pink and magenta blocks represent the strongest magnetic responses with magnetic orientations that do not align with the earth's field direction. These areas could be attributed to iron oxide occurrence which is closely related to copper mineralization in typical IOCG systems. Blue blocks are background signatures representing rock with no significant magnetic response.

The key finding is that the strongest magnetic responses and the strongest chargeability responses have positive correlations at depth. These are two independent geophysical methods measuring two different physical properties, both highlighting the same target area. In IOCG systems, magnetite and copper sulphides are deposited by the same mineralizing fluids, detecting both signatures in the same zone strengthens the possibility that El Alto hosts a copper-bearing system at depth. This association is characteristic of productive IOCG deposits within Chile's Atacama Fault System.

Integration of MVI, IP, and Drill Core Data

The Company has integrated the 3D MVI model with the previously reported 2D IP chargeability inversions and historical drill core assay results to develop a comprehensive exploration model at El Alto. The key observations from this integrated dataset are:

Positive spatial correlation: Anomalous zones in the 3D MVI model are closely related spatially with areas of high chargeability identified from previously reported IP surveys. Magnetic data can identify areas of potential iron oxide bearing rocks; while IP chargeability is helpful in targeting sulphides and other metallic minerals that occur in the subsurface. The combination of these two responses is characteristic of iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") systems in the Atacama region.

Anomalous zones in the 3D MVI model are closely related spatially with areas of high chargeability identified from previously reported IP surveys. Magnetic data can identify areas of potential iron oxide bearing rocks; while IP chargeability is helpful in targeting sulphides and other metallic minerals that occur in the subsurface. The combination of these two responses is characteristic of iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") systems in the Atacama region. Consistent geometry: Both datasets define targets that plunge to the southeast and extend for over one kilometre along a NW–SE structural corridor. The MVI model provides the three-dimensional geometry that the 2D IP sections did not fully resolve.

Both datasets define targets that plunge to the southeast and extend for over one kilometre along a NW–SE structural corridor. The MVI model provides the three-dimensional geometry that the 2D IP sections did not fully resolve. Grade correlation with proximity to anomaly core: Historical drill core assay results show that copper grades increase with proximity to the combined MVI and IP anomalies. DVP-01 returned 14 m at 0.508% Cu, including 2 m at 1.605% Cu, with the highest grades occurring at the nearest approach to the geophysical anomaly. This relationship provides direct geochemical validation that the geophysical targets are associated with copper mineralization (See news release dated April 9, 2026).

Historical drill core assay results show that copper grades increase with proximity to the combined MVI and IP anomalies. DVP-01 returned 14 m at 0.508% Cu, including 2 m at 1.605% Cu, with the highest grades occurring at the nearest approach to the geophysical anomaly. This relationship provides direct geochemical validation that the geophysical targets are associated with copper mineralization (See news release dated April 9, 2026). Untested geophysical anomalies at depth: All historical drill holes terminated at shallow depths (~200 m) and intersected only the upper and peripheral portions of the recently defined geophysical anomalies. The MVI and IP anomalies at depth have never been tested by drilling.

Next Steps

The Company is finalizing drill targeting at El Alto using the integrated 3D geophysical model, under the supervision of the Qualified Person, Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., and its geological consultants at APEX Geoscience Ltd. Details of the phase 1 diamond drill program, including hole count, meterage, and target prioritization, will be disclosed in a subsequent news release.

Quality Control

Geophysical data collection and processing were conducted by Argali Geofísica (IP and ground magnetics survey) and APEX Geoscience Ltd. (MVI modelling). The IP survey utilized a pole-dipole array configuration with d=50 m, N=1 to 20, and chargeability integration window of 400–1840 ms. The MVI model was generated using Seequent VOXI Earth Modelling. All geophysical data and interpretations have been reviewed by the Qualified Person.

Super Copper follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Cordillera Cobre Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. For the core samples, blank, duplicates and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis (~10% of samples). Samples were cut from available core (Half or quarter core) from select intervals containing visible copper mineralization and packed in polyethylene bags with unique sample numbers that were also kept in sample data log.

Core samples were delivered directly by APEX personnel on behalf of Super Copper to ALS Global preparation laboratory in Copiapo. ALS is a certified geoanalytical laboratory. ALS Global is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Super Copper and APEX Geoscience Ltd. Samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Copper determination was done via 48 element 4 acid ICP-MS geochemistry including ore grade and additionally for eight samples, copper was also determined by copper screen by means of cyanide leach. Gold determination was done via standard atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish 30-gram fire-assay (FA) analysis.

The QP detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data, and is not aware of any sampling, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy of the results.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Award Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,210,000 stock options ("Options") to certain directors and consultants of the Company, pursuant to its amended 2024 omnibus equity incentive compensation plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.75 per share and expire 5 years from the date of grant. An aggregate of 300,000 Options will vest over a two-year period in eight equal tranches, with 12.5% vesting every three months from the date of grant. An aggregate of 450,000 Options will vest over a one-year period in four equal tranches, with 25% vesting every three months from the date of grant. The remaining 460,000 Options will vest immediately on the date of grant.

The Options and the underlying common shares are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's planned Phase 1 diamond drill program at El Alto, including anticipated timing; the interpretation that coincident magnetic and chargeability anomalies may reflect IOCG-style mineralization; the potential for copper mineralization at depth within the geophysical anomalies; the potential scale, extent, and continuity of the geophysical targets and any associated mineralization; and the Company's plans for further exploration at the Cordillera Cobre Project.

Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as beliefs and assumptions made by the Company's management. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to: geophysical anomalies may not correspond to copper sulphide mineralization; geological, geophysical, and geochemical interpretations may prove incorrect upon further investigation or drilling; the coincidence of magnetic and chargeability anomalies does not guarantee the presence of economic mineralization; the Company may not obtain financing required to carry out planned exploration; there may be regulatory, permitting, or other delays; commodity prices and market conditions may change adversely; and general business, economic, and market conditions may deteriorate.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968