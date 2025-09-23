Castilla Project expanded to 7,200 hectares, now forming one contiguous footprint in Chile's Atacama Belt

100% clean ownership: no royalties, back-in rights, or third-party encumbrances

Creates a larger platform to advance surface exploration and drill-ready targets

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), a mining exploration platform focused on copper, is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 1,400 hectares of mining exploration claims contiguous to its flagship Castilla Copper Project in Chile's Atacama region. This strategic expansion increases the Company's total land position at Castilla to 7,200 hectares (Figure 1.), consolidating a large copper exploration package in the region.

Strengthening Control of a Potential Copper System

Figure 1. Castilla Project Map (CNW Group/Super Copper Corp.)

The additional ground was acquired through direct staking and is free of royalties, back-in rights, or third-party encumbrances. It borders key structural corridors identified in early-stage technical reviews and significantly enhances the Company's exploration footprint in this highly prospective area.

"This land expansion reflects our commitment to building a dominant copper platform in a world-class jurisdiction," said Zachary Dolesky, Founder & CEO of Super Copper. "With the consolidation of Castilla, we are well positioned to control what we believe could be an emerging copper system. Our approach remains clear: secure clean ownership, allocate capital efficiently, and pursue high-impact discovery potential."

Castilla: A Clean, Scalable Copper Opportunity in the Atacama

Castilla is located within the prolific Atacama mining belt, a region that hosts multiple producing copper mines and past-producing districts. The project lies within trucking distance of a historic operation that produced approximately 1.3 million tonnes grading 1.2% acid-soluble copper (Source Jobin-Bevans, 2024)*, yet Castilla itself remains unexplored by modern exploration including drilling.

The Company recently announced a definitive agreement for the 100% acquisition of Castilla for total milestone-based payments of USD $1.3 million, with just $100,000 paid upfront and all future payments tied to project advancement. This non-dilutive, performance-driven structure reflects Super Copper's disciplined capital philosophy. See the Company's news release dated July 8th, 2025, for more information.

Next Steps

Planning is underway for a comprehensive surface exploration and geophysical campaign across the now-expanded land package, with a focus on generating drill-ready targets. Super Copper will continue to update shareholders as exploration progresses, and new technical data becomes available.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michael Dufresne, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release contains data that is historical in nature and not verified by the Company*. Referenced nearby historic deposits and mines and operations provide geologic context for the Castilla Project, but are not necessarily indicative that they host similar potential, size or grades of mineralization. No mineral resources have been estimated at either the Castilla Project and there is no assurance that further work will result in a mineral resource classification.

*Scott Jobin-Bevans, 2024; National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Buen Retiro Copper Project, Atacama Region III

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper (CSE: CUPR | OTCQB: CUPPF | FSE: N60) is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and include statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company's future exploration plans for the Castilla project; the Company controlling an emerging copper system; and the Company proving further information to shareholders.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "aims" and similar terminology often identifies forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investors are encouraged to consult the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ for a comprehensive discussion of risk factors relevant to its business and operations.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968