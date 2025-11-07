Super Copper Completes Phase 1 Exploration Program at its Flagship Cordillera Cobre Project in Atacama, Chile

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its phase 1 exploration program at its flagship Cordillera Cobre Project, located in Chile's Atacama copper belt, approximately 40 kilometres north of the mining hub of Copiapó.

The 2025 field program was designed to build upon historical work and accelerate Super Copper's understanding of the project's potential. Fieldwork included drill core verification, systematic surface and underground sampling, and a pair of modern ground geophysical surveys aimed at mapping subsurface structures and potential chargeability anomalies across priority targets.

The 2025 phase 1 campaign marks the Company's most comprehensive field program to date at Cordillera, designed to validate historical drill results and generate new data across multiple high-priority copper zones with the intent to identify and design drill targets.

Program Highlights

Drill Core Sampling Verification: Historical diamond drill holes completed in 2008 at the El Alto target were reviewed, relogged, and sampled to verify mineralized zones and test for additional extensions. Of the 1,500 metres of historical drilling , all available core was relogged and approximately 354 metres (~25%) of core were sampled under rigorous QA/QC protocols consistent with international standards.

Historical diamond drill holes completed in 2008 at the target were reviewed, relogged, and sampled to verify mineralized zones and test for additional extensions. Of the , all available core was relogged and approximately of core were sampled under rigorous QA/QC protocols consistent with international standards. Surface and Underground Sampling: A total of 102 rock samples were collected from outcrops, trenches, and historical mine workings across three strategic zones, including El Alto, Calcite Hill, and additional prospects in the northern corridor.

A total of were collected from outcrops, trenches, and historical mine workings across three strategic zones, including El Alto, Calcite Hill, and additional prospects in the northern corridor. Ground Geophysical Surveys:

Ground Magnetometry was completed over more than 800 hectares , covering the Calcite Hill and El Alto target areas to define structural trends and potential mineralized corridors.

was completed over more than , covering the Calcite Hill and El Alto target areas to define structural trends and potential mineralized corridors.

Induced Polarization (IP) surveys totaled 10 line-kilometres, with five lines each over Calcite Hill and El Alto, spaced approximately 200 metres apart, designed to map disseminated sulphide mineralization and deeper conductive targets.

All core and rock samples have been submitted to ALS Laboratories in Chile for geochemical analysis. The geophysical datasets are being processed and interpreted, with results expected in the coming weeks. These results will form the foundation for Super Copper's next phase of target definition and drilling.

Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, stated: "We're extremely encouraged by what we've seen on the ground at Cordillera. This program was about tightening the geological model, verifying historical data, and adding modern layers of insight through geophysics and systematic sampling. Cordillera continues to demonstrate all the hallmarks of a copper system with scale, alteration, structure, and proximity to infrastructure. The groundwork we've completed sets the stage for an exciting next phase as we move toward defining our first drill targets."

Next Steps

The Company's technical team is now compiling and interpreting results to prioritize high-potential zones for the upcoming phase 2 exploration.

Super Copper anticipates announcing geochemical and geophysical interpretations in the coming weeks, followed by an update outlining priority drill targets and planned fieldwork for early 2026.

QP Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Super Copper Corp. ("Super Copper" or the "Company") anticipates or expects may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: the expected timing, scope, and results of current and planned exploration activities at the Cordillera Cobre Project; the anticipated timing for receipt and interpretation of geochemical and geophysical data; the potential identification of new drill targets and mineralized zones; and the Company's plans to advance and prioritize future exploration programs.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: exploration results not meeting expectations; inaccuracies in geological models or interpretations; delays or difficulties in obtaining permits or financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; and broader economic, regulatory, and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although Super Copper believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that they will prove correct, and actual results may differ materially.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are encouraged to review the risk factors described in the Company's public filings before making any investment decisions.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968