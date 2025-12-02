Super Copper Completes First Exploration Program at its Castilla Gold-Copper Project, Northern Chile

The Castilla project represents a new foundation for Super Copper, complementing its flagship Cordillera Cobre property with an emerging gold-copper system characterized by multiple historical workings, high-grade surface samples, and strong geological signatures consistent with iron-oxide copper-gold (IOCG) style mineralization.

Program Highlights:

The 2025 first-pass prospecting program focused on evaluating historical mineral occurrences, mapping alteration zones, and collecting systematic samples to establish a modern geochemical baseline across the property.

Highlights include:

Systematic Fieldwork: Super Copper's technical team conducted site visits to more than 15 historical mineral occurrences distributed across the Castilla claim block.





Super Copper's technical team conducted site visits to distributed across the Castilla claim block. Rock Sampling: A total of 93 rock samples were collected from outcrops, historical mine workings, and surface veins exhibiting visible copper and iron-oxide mineralization.





A total of were collected from outcrops, historical mine workings, and surface veins exhibiting visible copper and iron-oxide mineralization. Geological Observations: Mineralization was observed in quartz veins with sulphides , copper-bearing carbonates , and iron-oxide veins containing specular hematite and magnetite . Vein thickness ranged from a few centimetres up to 3 metres , hosted primarily within Cretaceous quartz diorite and tonalite intrusions .





Mineralization was observed in , , and containing and . Vein thickness ranged from a few centimetres up to , hosted primarily within . Historical Grades: Previous surface sampling from 2023 returned values of up to 5.53% copper with 1.7 g/t gold from limited sampling, confirming the potential for significant polymetallic mineralization at shallow levels.

Geological Context

The Castilla property hosts a network of sub-vertical veins trending north–south to north-northwest, with historical underground workings reaching depths of more than 50 metres. The combination of copper-gold mineralization, iron-oxide alteration, and structural control strongly supports an IOCG-style model, similar to deposits found throughout Chile's coastal range belt.

Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, stated: "Castilla is a powerful addition to our copper-gold pipeline. It sits in one of the most favorable geological belts in the Atacama and displays the structural and mineralogical features we like to see in early-stage IOCG systems. This first program has already identified multiple zones of interest, and we're eager to review the analytical results and advance toward defining our next phase of work."

Next Steps:

All samples from the current program have been sent to ALS Laboratories in Chile for geochemical analysis, with results expected in the coming weeks. The Company is also incorporating field observations and mapping data into a new 3D geological model to refine priority targets for follow-up exploration and potential drilling.

Super Copper plans to release the complete geochemical results and geological interpretation once analysis and modeling are finalized.

QP Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968