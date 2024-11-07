Super Copper Corp. Initiates Field Exploration Program in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of its initial field exploration program at the Company's flagship project in Chile. Developed by the Company's lead consulting geologist and QP Mr. Michael Dufresne, P.Geo. and the extended geology team at APEX Geoscience Ltd. (APEX), The program is designed to target high-priority zones for copper and precious metal mineralization through detailed mapping, sampling, and analysis, enhanced by newly acquired hyperspectral data.

The Company has acquired WorldView-3 (WV3) hyperspectral data, covering approximately 79 square kilometers of the project area, which provides high-resolution imagery that can assess up to 12 distinct alteration minerals. This data will allow the Company to strategically refine exploration targets by identifying specific mineral signatures, including sericite, kaolinite, calcite, and hematite. Such mineral zoning is invaluable in delineating zones of hydrothermal alteration commonly associated with copper deposits and will help prioritize fieldwork leading to drill targeting for optimal efficiency and impact.

The field program, scheduled to commence in the third week of November, will be executed by a skilled team of professional geologists from APEX, with logistical support from additional local experienced personnel.

Key Highlights of the Field Program:

High-Tech Targeting with Hyperspectral Data : Leveraging hyperspectral data to refine exploration zones and identify alteration mineral patterns indicative of potential copper mineralization.

: Leveraging hyperspectral data to refine exploration zones and identify alteration mineral patterns indicative of potential copper mineralization. Comprehensive Geological Mapping and Sampling : To define structural features, rock types, and mineralized zones across the property. This will be complemented by systematic rock and soil sampling to obtain representative mineral samples from key areas. Each sample will undergo detailed geochemical analysis to identify copper and other mineral concentrations, allowing for accurate, data-driven interpretation of mineralization patterns.

: To define structural features, rock types, and mineralized zones across the property. This will be complemented by systematic rock and soil sampling to obtain representative mineral samples from key areas. Each sample will undergo detailed geochemical analysis to identify copper and other mineral concentrations, allowing for accurate, data-driven interpretation of mineralization patterns. Path to Drill Target Identification: This program is focused on uncovering high-confidence prospective drill targets. The integration of hyperspectral data and systematic sampling aims to refine the property's mineral potential and establish key zones for potential follow-up drilling in 2025.

This program is focused on uncovering high-confidence prospective drill targets. The integration of hyperspectral data and systematic sampling aims to refine the property's mineral potential and establish key zones for potential follow-up drilling in 2025. Experienced Exploration Leadership: Led by Senior Geologist and QP Mr. Alfonso Rodriguez , P.Geo. and a seasoned team from APEX, the program benefits from expert oversight, local experience, and technical precision, reinforcing Super Copper's commitment to a successful outcome.

Led by Senior Geologist and QP Mr. , P.Geo. and a seasoned team from APEX, the program benefits from expert oversight, local experience, and technical precision, reinforcing Super Copper's commitment to a successful outcome. Value-Creating Exploration Strategy: This program combines advanced technology with proven exploration techniques, optimizing both efficiency and impact, aligning with Super Copper's objective of creating long-term value for shareholders.

The Company anticipates that initial interpretations of the hyperspectral data will be completed within the next 2 weeks. This information will be integrated into the field program, enhancing target accuracy for the on-ground exploration team.

"We're thrilled to be deploying hyperspectral technology alongside our seasoned field team to unlock the full potential of our Chilean project," commented Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "This is a key moment for Super Copper, marking our transition from strategic planning to active exploration with a precise, high-tech approach that maximizes our potential results. By utilizing advanced data and targeting tools, we're setting the stage for what could be a transformative year for our shareholders."

The Company looks forward to providing further updates on the field program and preliminary findings in due course.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michael Dufresne, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an online marketing agreement with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. ("Maximus"). Pinnacle Digest and PinnacleDigest.com are business names of Maximus. Maximus has agreed to produce and distribute, through the email newsletter and YouTube channel of PinnacleDigest.com, a video podcast highlighting the Company and its project. Additionally, all the Company's news releases during the term of the online marketing agreement will be featured in Pinnacle Digest's weekly email newsletter.

The Company's engagement of Maximus will run for a period of four months beginning on November 6, 2024, and the Company will pay Maximus a one-time fee of C$15,000 (plus GST). Maximus' business address is 300 – 1550 5 St. SW Calgary, Alberta. T2R 1K3, email address is [email protected]. Maximus is an arm's-length party to the Company, and, to the knowledge of the Company, Maximus and its principals do not have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest. As a clarification to the Company's news release dated October 28, 2024, the Company has been made aware that Departures Capital Inc. is an existing shareholder of the Company.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper and precious metal projects. It is currently developing its joint venture in a prospective Chilean copper property located within the copper-rich Venado Formation in the province of Atacama, Northern Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the use of WW3 data to the Company, the timing and impacts of the Company's field program and initial interpretation of hyperspectral data, and the services to be provided to the Company by Maximus. The words "expected", "will", "will have", "will be", "estimated" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

