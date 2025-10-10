Super Copper Announces Up to 5.0 g/t Gold Mineralization at the Castilla Project

Gold values of up to 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and up to 5.5% copper (Cu) have been obtained from historical rock grab samples.

Gold mineralization is associated with quartz + carbonate veins with minor iron oxides and iron oxide-copper veins and related alteration identified during recent fieldwork.

A total of 93 new rock samples have been collected in 2025 across priority zones for assay and geochemistry, with results expected in the coming weeks.

The Company is expanding its surface program to further define the gold-copper relationship across multiple target areas at Castilla.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the identification of gold mineralization within at least two generations of quartz + carbonate veins and the copper-bearing iron oxide system at its Castilla Project in northern Chile.

Photo: Quartz vein historical mine working at the Castilla Project, Chile. (CNW Group/Super Copper Corp.)

Initial rock sampling from historical workings and outcrops in late 2023 returned up to 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 5.5% copper, confirming that gold is spatially associated with quartz-carbonate veins and with copper mineralization in quartz–magnetite vein systems hosted by altered diorite intrusives.

Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, stated: "These early gold values are a significant addition to our exploration opportunity at Castilla. They confirm that our system carries both copper and precious metal potential, a key characteristic of some of Chile's most productive deposits. We're now expanding systematic sampling, with nearly 100 samples from Castilla already submitted for analysis to better define the scale and distribution of this gold-bearing system."

The Castilla Project, encompassing approximately 7,200 hectares across 25 exploration concessions, hosts a series of magnetite-bearing veins and quartz + carbonate veins containing copper oxides, iron oxides, and minor sulphides. Fieldwork has confirmed multiple zones of surface oxidation, magnetite veining, and visible copper mineralization associated with structural corridors trending nearly north-south and northwest. A total of 93 rock samples have been collected to date from a number of priority targets zones for assay and geochemistry, with results expected in the coming weeks.

Super Copper's ongoing work program includes detailed mapping, surface sampling, and ground magnetic surveys designed to integrate geological and geophysical data into a Phase I drill targeting model.

Quality Assurance and Control

Samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Santiago, Chile (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). Duplicates, blanks and standard reference materials (SRMs) are inserted where required and deemed appropriate. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

QP Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Super Copper Corp. ("Super Copper" or the "Company") anticipates or expects may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: the expected timing, scope, and results of current and planned exploration activities at the Castilla Project; the potential to further define the relationship between gold and copper mineralization; the interpretation of geological, geochemical, and geophysical data; and the Company's plans to prioritize and advance drill targeting as part of future exploration programs.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: exploration results not meeting expectations; inaccuracies in geological models or interpretations; delays or difficulties in obtaining permits or financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; and broader economic, regulatory, and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although Super Copper believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that they will prove correct, and actual results may differ materially.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are encouraged to review the risk factors described in the Company's public filings before making any investment decisions.

