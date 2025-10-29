Super Copper Appoints Veteran Exploration Executive Mark Gibson as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Gibson as Technical Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Gibson is a veteran geophysicist and mining executive with more than 35 years of global experience spanning exploration, operations, and project development. He served as Chief Operating Officer and later Chief Geophysics Officer at Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE: IE), where he led geophysics focused exploration campaigns in the Americas and Middle East. While at Ivanhoe Electric he was simultaneously Chief Operating Officer of Ivanhoe's subsidiary companies Kaizen Discovery (TSXV: KZD) exploring the Pinaya copper-gold project in Peru and Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB), exploring and developing the Alacran copper-gold project in Colombia.

He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of FeCycle Technologies Group Limited, which is focused on the re-processing of mine waste using modern technologies. He also serves as Director of Copper Giant Limited (TSXV: CGNT), which is developing the Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in Colombia.

"Mark's experience integrating advanced geophysics with disciplined exploration execution is a tremendous asset for us," said Zachary Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer of Super Copper. "He has helped lead some of the most forward-thinking programs in the industry, and his perspective will be invaluable as we scale our exploration platform and advance our projects. His appointment reflects our commitment to assembling world-class technical expertise at the earliest stages of project development."

"I'm excited to contribute to Super Copper's vision," said Mark Gibson. "The team's focus on integrating data-driven geoscience, technology, and strong field execution is exactly the kind of forward-looking approach that leads to meaningful discoveries."

As Technical Advisor, Mr. Gibson will provide strategic guidance across Super Copper's exploration portfolio, supporting the Company's objective of building a leading copper discovery and development platform.

Equity Incentive Grant

In connection with his appointment, the Company has approved the grant of 200,000 stock options to Mr. Gibson under its Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at the closing price of the Company's common shares on the CSE on the date of grant, vested on grant date and will expire five (5) years from the date of grant. The grant is subject to Board and regulatory approval.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

