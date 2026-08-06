Super Copper Commences Maiden Diamond Drill Program at the Cordillera Cobre Project, Atacama, Chile

Maiden drill program underway: up to 5,000 m at the El Alto target, Cordillera Cobre Project.





up to 5,000 m at the El Alto target, Cordillera Cobre Project. First hole in progress: DH26CC-001 has been collared at El Alto at an azimuth of 040° and a dip of −50°, planned to approximately 400 m with flexibility to extend based on geological observations.





DH26CC-001 has been collared at El Alto at an azimuth of 040° and a dip of −50°, planned to approximately 400 m with flexibility to extend based on geological observations. Strong early productivity: the track-mounted diamond core rig supplied by Visión Perforaciones SpA is advancing at a rate of approximately 50 metres every 24-hours.





the track-mounted diamond core rig supplied by Visión Perforaciones SpA is advancing at a rate of approximately 50 metres every 24-hours. Systematically defined targets: holes are designed to test coincident IP chargeability and 3D magnetic vector inversion ("MVI") anomalies defined by the Company's surface sampling, ground magnetics, IP, and 3D MVI programs.

Drilling Operations

Drilling is being carried out by Visión Perforaciones SpA using a track-mounted diamond core rig with a depth capacity of over 1,000 metres. The rig is operating on a 24-hour, double-shift basis and is currently advancing the first hole.

Drill platforms and access works were completed ahead of drilling, and all required regulatory notifications, including filings with SERNAGEOMIN, are in place.

Drill core is being logged, photographed, and sampled on site under QA/QC protocols overseen by APEX Geoscience Ltd., with samples to be submitted to an accredited independent laboratory for analysis. Assay results will be reported once received, compiled, and interpreted.

The El Alto Target

El Alto is a copper target associated with hydrothermal breccias, calcite-quartz stockwork veining, and copper oxide mineralization within a northeast-trending structural corridor northeast of Copiapó, in the same district as the Venado Sur mine. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

Between 2025 and 2026, the Company completed systematic surface sampling, ground magnetics, IP chargeability surveying, and 3D MVI modelling across the target area. This work defined a series of coincident chargeability and magnetic anomalies over more than 800 metres of strike, which the Phase 1 program is designed to systematically drill test. The nearby Calcite Hill target, where IP surveying has also defined anomalies, provides follow-up drill targets contingent on Phase 1 results.

Management Commentary

"The drill is turning at Cordillera Cobre, and it's turning fast," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO. "Our maiden program is off to an excellent start, the rig is advancing around the clock at approximately 50 metres per day, the first core is already in hand, and our geological team is logging it as it comes out of the ground. El Alto gives us more than 800 metres of coincident geophysical targets that we defined through disciplined, systematic work, and Phase 1 is the first real test of that thesis. With the program fully funded and the team performing, we look forward to results through the balance of 2026."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., P.Geol., of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Phase 1 drill program, the number of holes and metres to be drilled, drilling productivity, the timing and results of drilling, and the interpretation of geophysical data. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, but is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to exploration results, permitting, weather and operating conditions, availability of equipment and personnel, commodity prices, capital markets conditions, and the other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected]