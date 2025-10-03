Super Copper Commences Field Programs to Advance Drill Targeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its geological team has mobilized to the field to execute exploration programs at the Company's flagship Chilean copper projects, Cordillera Cobre and Castilla.

The primary objective of the current programs is to define and refine drill targets, with results expected in Q4 2025 to directly inform initial drill collar planning and orientation ahead of a targeted drilling campaign.

Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, stated: "This fieldwork is about getting us to the next stage: drilling. Cordillera already hosts multiple zones of interest where surface work and geophysics are expected to give us a clear picture of where to drill first. Castilla, meanwhile, is a wide-open project where we're establishing the foundation for future drill targeting. Together, these programs set us up to move decisively into drilling with confidence in our target models."

Cordillera Cobre Program – Drill Target Definition

At Cordillera, work is underway across multiple high-priority zones, including El Alto, Calcite Hill, Mina Anima, and the North/Northwest areas. The program includes:

Core Logging & Sampling of historical drill core to re-interpret mineralization trends.

of historical drill core to re-interpret mineralization trends. Systematic Surface & Underground Sampling to expand on previously identified mineralized zones.

to expand on previously identified mineralized zones. Induced Polarization (IP) Surveys to identify chargeability/resistivity anomalies that may represent sulphide-rich bodies at depth.

to identify chargeability/resistivity anomalies that may represent sulphide-rich bodies at depth. Ground Magnetometry to refine geological models and strengthen drill orientation planning.

The integration of geophysics with surface and core datasets is expected to provide the framework necessary to finalize drill hole locations and depth priorities.

Castilla Program – Foundation for Drill Planning

At Castilla, Super Copper has launched a first-pass property-wide prospecting program. The goal is to establish a systematic and robust geochemical dataset, in order to identify zones of interest, and generate a pipeline of targets that can be prioritized for drill testing in future campaigns.

Exploration Infrastructure in Place

Super Copper's exploration base is supported by recently completed roadwork to El Alto, access to a laboratory for core cutting and logging, and contracted geophysics providers with experience in the region.

Progress Updates

Super Copper confirms that its geological teams are currently in the field completing these programs. Results will be released as work is finalized, expected in Q4 2025, with updates provided on target generation and drill planning.

QP Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

