Super Copper Closes Acquisition of 100% of the Castilla Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), a mining exploration platform focused on copper, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in the Castilla Copper Project ("Castilla" or the "Castilla Project") from Verdant Resources SpA, a private Chilean company comprised of geologists and mining professionals.

Further to the Company's news release dated July 8, 2025, and pursuant to the binding definitive agreement dated July 2, 2025 (the "Agreement"), the Company, through its Chilean subsidiary, has acquired all twenty exploration concessions comprising the 5,800-hectare Castilla Project in Chile's Atacama Region.

Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper, stated "Completing the acquisition of Castilla is a major step for Super Copper. We now control 100% of a clean land package in Chile's Atacama copper belt, one of the world's top mining regions. With this foundation secured, we're excited to ramp up exploration and press forward on the next phase of work. Our goal is simple: build scale and create real discovery potential in a world-class copper district."

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company also agreed to the following bonus payments, which may become payable under the Agreement if the applicable milestone is achieved as follows:

Milestone Trigger Cash to Seller

(USD) Timing Discovery Bonus First drill hole intercept that is: ≥ 10m @ ≥ 1.0% Cu

equivalent or ≥ 40m @ ≥ 0.4% Cu equivalent $50,000 Payable within 15 days of public disclosure. PEA Bonus Positive NI 43-101 PEA with after-tax NPV ≥ US $50 million $150,000 Payable within 30 days of PEA filing on SEDAR+. Production Bonus First commercial sale of concentrate or cathode from the Project $1,000,000 Payable within 30 days of first commercial sale.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper (CSE: CUPR | OTCQB: CUPPF | FSE: N60) is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: the Castilla Project; and the Company's future obligations with respect to the Castilla Project. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, they should not be regarded as guarantees of future performance. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Super Copper disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors should refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ for a full discussion of risk factors and uncertainties.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: 1 (778) 747-2968