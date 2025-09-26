Super Copper CEO Featured in Interview with CEO.ca

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Zachary Dolesky, has been featured in an exclusive interview with CEO.ca, a leading platform for mining and resource sector investors.

The full video interview can be viewed on CEO.ca and at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1u3VzuDd7o

In the discussion, Mr. Dolesky highlights the Company's recent acquisition of the Castilla Copper Project in Chile, outlines the strategic rationale behind adding Bitcoin to Super Copper's treasury strategy, and explains what differentiates Castilla within the competitive copper exploration landscape. He also provides an update on the Company's corporate development initiatives and exploration plans for the coming quarter.

Investor Relations Engagement:

The Company also wishes to announce that it has entered into an agreement with GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association ("NIA") for investor relations and communication services.

The Company has entered into a consulting agreement (the "NIA Agreement") dated September 23, 2025. The NIA Agreement has an initial term of 3 months. Pursuant to the terms of the NIA Agreement, the Company will pay NIA USD$30,000. The term of the NIA Agreement can be extended by three months for an additional USD$30,000, 6 months for an additional USD$50,000 or one year for an additional USD$100,000. NIA will leverage its expansive distribution channels-including targeted email lists, website features, and blog content-to highlight Company's growth story and project developments.

NIA, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, has a strong track record of investor communications for publicly traded companies. The Company will not issue any securities to NIA as compensation. NIA and its principals are at arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

For more information about NIA: Contact [email protected] or visit them at 112 Camp Lane, Mooresville, North Carolina, 28117.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world's accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Super Copper Corp. ("Super Copper" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the potential significance of results at the Castilla Copper Project; and the overall exploration strategy and future activities at the project.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, expectations, and estimates as of the date of this news release. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: exploration results not meeting expectations; geological interpretations proving incorrect; difficulties in obtaining permits or financing for further exploration; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; and general economic and regulatory factors affecting the mining industry.

The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Super Copper believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings before making investment decisions.

SOURCE Super Copper Corp.

For further information please contact: Zachary Dymala-Dolesky, Chief Executive Officer, Super Copper Corp., [email protected], Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968