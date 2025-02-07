Super Copper Announces Private Placement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCQB: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) ("Super Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of units (the "Units") at a price of $0.60 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $1.20 per common share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to acceleration.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration right held by the Company, such that if the share price closes at $1.50 or above for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at any time after such an occurrence, give written notice (via news release) to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants and any Warrants that remain unexercised will expire.

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering.

The proceeds raised from the Offering are expected to be used for marketing, investor relations, working capital, and general corporate purposes. All securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company with a Material Science and Technology Division focused on developing innovative chemical solutions to improve metal recovery processes and reduce chemical waste in the mining industry. The Company is also advancing its flagship copper project in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company completing the Offering, the size of the Offering, payment of finder's fees, acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants, and the intended use of funds. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions regarding the anticipated impacts of the global copper supply and demand dynamics, the Company's capital structure, future funding initiatives, and its ability to generate shareholder value. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in global copper demand, political and regulatory risks in Chile, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

