Super Copper and MetaFLO Announce Joint Venture to Develop Biopolymer Solutions for Copper Mining

MetaFLO has a proven track record of developing and delivering solidification reagents and biopolymer solutions for industry leaders including major energy utilities, multi-national mining companies, EPB-TBM tunneling companies, roadway construction and environmental remediation companies. By leveraging MetaFLO's expertise gained from developing multiple successful products across various industries, the Company believes the partnership is well-positioned for an efficient product development cycle.

Biopolymers in Application

MetaFLO's biopolymers are unique. Organically derived from a proprietary bio-engineered source, MetaFLO polymers can be "manufactured" at an industrial scale with bioreactors that can be located in any industrial setting. In industrial applications, they are widely used in construction and tunneling for soil stabilization, and dust suppression—providing safer and more sustainable alternatives to synthetic materials. Biopolymers also enhance structural integrity in excavation projects and improve the management of drilling fluids in horizontal drilling and boring operations. MetaFLO's unique biopolymers are also used in mining, to reduce cyanide usage and increase yields. These biopolymers also show promise in the remediation of suspended hydrocarbon and metal-contaminated produced water, potentially allowing for environmentally safe beneficial re-use. Biopolymers have proven industrial applications in addressing environmental and operational challenges in construction and infrastructure development, and their growing demand is reflected in the global biopolymer market, which is projected to exceed USD 33.8 billion by 2030 (KBV Research).

Focusing on Industry-Changing Biopolymer Products

Super Copper and MetaFLO propose to initially focus their efforts on three core product research and development areas:

Biopolymers for Copper Extraction Enhance the efficiency of copper heap leaching by introducing biopolymers that boost recovery rates, reduce chemical usage, and create cleaner byproducts. Higher-Value Copper Compounds Develop biopolymer technologies to catalyze the formation of high-value compounds, such as copper sulfate and copper hydroxide, which could open additional revenue streams for existing mining operations. Tailings Remediation Design biopolymer solutions to stabilize and reclassify mining tailings, reducing environmental risks and enabling cost-effective site rehabilitation.

If solutions can be successfully developed with these attributes, they would assist in addressing key challenges in the mining industry by reducing environmental impact, optimizing operational efficiency, and supporting regulatory compliance.

Plan for Implementation

The joint venture's development plan is divided into three distinct phases:

Phase 1: Research and Development

MetaFLO leads R&D efforts at a dedicated research facility, to develop biopolymer products with applications in copper mining, leveraging its proprietary technologies and biopolymer expertise. Phase 2: Pilot Testing

Initial pilot tests are conducted at mining sites in chosen by Super Copper, to focus on real-world validation of the biopolymer products. Phase 3: Commercialization

If the pilot tests are successful, Super Copper and MetaFLO intend to work towards launching the biopolymer products and offering them to copper mines seeking cleaner and more efficient operations.

Joint Venture Terms:

Pursuant to the definitive strategic development agreement, the Company has agreed to fund a budget for research and development, to be paid to MetaFLO in stages in accordance with product development milestones, as consideration for MetaFLO leading the joint venture's research and development efforts, which includes providing and staffing a research facility.

Both companies have agreed to own a 50% share in the intellectual property of the resulting new technologies and share equally in the profits.

Innovating in the Mining Industry

"Our goal is simple and ambitious," said Zachary Dolesky, CEO of Super Copper. "We want to create biopolymer products that would benefit copper mines worldwide. We want to develop innovative solutions that help mines get more metal from their ore, use fewer harmful chemicals, and reduce environmental impact. MetaFLO has recently commercialized its ExtracTech line for gold mines with promising results, and this partnership provides an opportunity to expand its innovative solutions into copper mining, for which we believe there would be substantial market demand."

"We're thrilled to partner with Super Copper on this venture," said Pompi Malik, CEO of MetaFLO Technologies Inc. "Our extensive expertise in industrial biopolymers, combined with Super Copper's forward-thinking approach, creates a powerful platform for innovation. This partnership isn't just about improving operations at a single mine—we are aiming to innovate in this industry by introducing more sustainable, efficient methods. Additionally, if successful, such advancements have the potential to extend to other critical mining sectors and could be used to create scalable solutions that will drive long-term value across the industry."

The Company will share further details on the joint venture and implementation plan as milestones are achieved.

About MetaFLO Technologies Inc.

MetaFLO develops and markets proprietary solidification and biopolymer solutions for industrial applications, including mining, oil and gas, soil stabilization, dust suppression, liquid waste solidification and environmental remediation. With the unique ability to customize its products for the specific challenges facing its customers, MetaFLO provides tailored optimized solutions that enhance industrial processes while improving environmental outcomes. for clients worldwide. | www.metaflotech.com

About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company with a Material Science and Technology Division focused on developing innovative chemical solutions to improve metal recovery processes and reduce chemical waste in the mining industry. The Company is also advancing its flagship copper project in Atacama, Chile—a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. | www.supercopper.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Super Copper Corp. ("Super Copper" or the "Company") and MetaFLO Technologies Inc. ("MetaFLO"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the parties co-developing biopolymer solutions for copper extraction and remediation; the expected aims of the joint venture; the joint venture having an efficient product development cycle; the projected valuation of the global biopolymer market; anticipated product attributes; the joint ventures' research and development focus areas and plan for implementation; anticipated market demand for such products; the potential for successful products or developments to be utilized in critical mining sectors other than copper mining; statements about the development, testing, commercialization, and expected benefits of biopolymer technologies for copper processing and remediation; the creation of biopolymer products to be used worldwide; the anticipated results of pilot programs; the commercialization timeline for the joint venture products; the projected market opportunities for copper and gold extraction technologies; the overall business strategy of the Company; and the Company providing future updates on the joint venture. There is no guarantee that the joint venture will be implemented, nor that the Company and MetaFLO will successfully develop or commercialize chemical-based solutions or products, as discussed above or at all.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of management on the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and social uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company and MetaFLO; current and future global supply chain issues not having a material adverse effect on the Company and MetaFLO's development plan; the parties' ability to execute and implement future research and launch plans of the biopolymer products in a timely manner; the Company having an ability to successfully complete pilot tests at mining sites in Chile; the Company and/or MetaFLO's having an ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms as required; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company and MetaFLO intend to operate in not increasing significantly; a continued demand for biopolymers over the duration of the agreement; a continued working relationship between the Company and MetFLO for the duration of the agreement; and no changes to the laws applicable to the Company and/or MetaFLO which would have an adverse material effect on the Company and/or MetaFLO.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information including risks and uncertainties related to research and development outcomes, regulatory compliance, operational challenges, market acceptance, general market and business condition, technical issues, potential delays or changes in plans, the Company and/or MetaFLO not being able to successfully, research, develop and commercialize biopolymer solutions and/or products at all, negative research results of biopolymer products, unsuccessful pilot test results at mining sites in Chile, adverse industry events, future global supply chain issues, a decreased demand for biopolymers, key personnel and qualified employees not continuing their involvement with the Company and MetaFLO, an unsuccessful working relationship between the Company and MetaFLO for the duration of the agreement, changes to the laws applicable to the Company and/or MetaFLO which would have an adverse material effect on the Company and/or MetaFLO, the Company and/or MetaFLO's being unable to secure additional financing on reasonable terms as required, intellectual property protection, and economic factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "will," "should,", "aim", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings before making investment decisions.

