SUPER BOWL LVI Retains Title as the Biggest Broadcast Event of the Year with 8.1 Million Viewers on CTV, TSN, and RDS

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Los Angeles Rams' hometown victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in SUPER BOWL LVI is the most-watched broadcast in Canada since last year's SUPER BOWL, attracting an average audience of 8.1 million viewers on CTV, TSN, and RDS, according to preliminary data from Numeris.

Overall, 16.9 million unique Canadian viewers, or 45% of Canada's population, tuned in to watch the NFL's iconic championship game, meaning nearly 1 in 2 Canadians watched some or all of the broadcast. Audiences peaked at 11.4 million viewers at 8:21 p.m. ET during the celebratory Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, with a special guest appearance by 50 Cent.

A tense, back-and-forth matchup that culminated with Matthew Stafford leading the Rams on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive, SUPER BOWL LVI ranks as Canada's most-watched broadcast of the 2021/22 broadcast season. The game ranked as the #1 program of the day, and CTV was the most-watched network in Canada on Sunday.

Extensive SUPER BOWL content drove engagement across TSN's social media platforms, garnering 5.5 million views, with 3 million of those views coming on TikTok.

Sunday's SUPER BOWL LVI broadcast delivered a promotional platform that highlighted original Canadian productions, including CTV's CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING and TRANSPLANT, Crave Original PILLOW TALK, as well as the debut teaser trailer of Crave's upcoming series SHORESY.

Culminating with SUPER BOWL LVI, the 2021 NFL season attracted significant engagement across TSN's digital platforms, with live streaming viewership of NFL games growing by +34% compared to the 2020 season.

Bell Media's CTV, TSN, and RDS are the official broadcasters of the NFL in Canada.

