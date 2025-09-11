CTV Uncloaks the 22 Canadians Set to Take On the Roundtable as THE TRAITORS CANADA Returns October 21

– Host Karine Vanasse invites 22 new players to take part in the ultimate murder mystery game, with cast members including former SURVIVOR players, a correctional supervisor, content creators, a power engineer, BIG BROTHER CANADA winners, a banking advisor, author, TV personalities, and more –

– Extended versions of every episode stream next day on Crave –

– Exclusive content for #TheTraitorsCanada is available weekly across the series' official social media accounts –

Tags: @CTV_PR , @CTV , @TheLede_ca , @TraitorsCanada, @KarineVanasse,

#TheTraitorsCanada

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Chaos comes to play another round as CTV Original competition series THE TRAITORS CANADA returns for its third season, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning Oct. 21, with extended cuts of each episode streaming next day on Crave. Award-winning actress Karine Vanasse once again presides as the cunning gamemaster, summoning 22 new Canadian players to take part in an electrifying and ruthless game of social deduction and deception, vying for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000.

Twenty-two contenders are invited to THE TRAITORS CANADA manor to participate in gruelling challenges, both mental and physical, for the common goal of growing the prize pot with the hopes of claiming it at the end of the game. While all arrive as Faithful, not everyone stays that way as a select few are chosen to play the game as Traitors. While the Faithful spend their days hunting the treacherous players hiding in their midst, the Traitors spend their nights murdering their faithful foes under the cloak of darkness.

Following an open casting call earlier this year, the 22 Canadians invited to test their wit and instincts in THE TRAITORS CANADA's historic manor are:

Azfir (He/Him)

Hometown: Vancouver

Occupation: Event Planner

Cagla (They/Them)

Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.

Occupation: Benefits Analyst

Coco (She/Her)

Hometown: Montréal

Occupation: Stand-up Comedian / BIG BROTHER CÉLÉBRITÉS (Season 3 and 5)

Curtis (He/Him)

Hometown: Langley, BC

Occupation: Sales Director

Dom (He/Him)

Hometown: Pickering, Ont.

Occupation: Social Media Influencer / PERFECT MATCH (Season 1 and 2)

Hollywood Jade (He/Him)

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Choreographer / CANADA'S DRAG RACE

Jamal (He/Him)

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Correctional Supervisor

Jericho (He/Him)

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Banking Advisor

Kara (She/Her)

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Author & TV Personality / THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF TORONTO (Season 1)

Kevin (He/Him)

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Enterprise Account Executive / BIG BROTHER CANADA (Season 10)

Kitten Kaboodle (She/Her in drag; He/Him out of drag)

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Drag Performer / CANADA'S DRAG RACE (Season 4)

Lisette (She/Her)

Hometown: Amherst, NS

Occupation: Waitress

Mackenzie (She/Her)

Hometown: Fort McMurray, Alta.

Occupation: Power Engineer

Meredith (She/Her)

Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.

Occupation: Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

Natalie (She/Her)

Hometown: Winnipeg

Occupation: Fleet Dispatcher

Omar (He/Him)

Hometown: Whitby, Ont.

Occupation: Exotic Animal Veterinarian / SURVIVOR (Season 41)

Ria (She/Her)

Hometown: Ottawa

Occupation: Office Administrator

Sarah Nicole (She/Her)

Hometown: Guelph, Ont.

Occupation: Podcaster and Content Creator (@TheBirdsPapaya)

Shaughnessy (She/Her)

Hometown: Witless Bay, Nfld.

Occupation: Account Management Team Lead

Thompson (He/Him)

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Global Brand Manager

Ty (He/Him)

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Social Media Influencer / BIG BROTHER CANADA (Season 11)

Venus (She/Her)

Hometown: Toronto

Occupation: Law Student / SURVIVOR (Season 46)

To view full press release, click here.

SOURCE CTV

For more information, please contact: Jesse Wanagas, CTV Networks, [email protected]