CTV Uncloaks the 22 Canadians Set to Take On the Roundtable as THE TRAITORS CANADA Returns October 21
News provided byCTV
Sep 11, 2025, 11:45 ET
– Host Karine Vanasse invites 22 new players to take part in the ultimate murder mystery game, with cast members including former SURVIVOR players, a correctional supervisor, content creators, a power engineer, BIG BROTHER CANADA winners, a banking advisor, author, TV personalities, and more –
– Extended versions of every episode stream next day on Crave –
– Exclusive content for #TheTraitorsCanada is available weekly across the series' official social media accounts –
TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Chaos comes to play another round as CTV Original competition series THE TRAITORS CANADA returns for its third season, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning Oct. 21, with extended cuts of each episode streaming next day on Crave. Award-winning actress Karine Vanasse once again presides as the cunning gamemaster, summoning 22 new Canadian players to take part in an electrifying and ruthless game of social deduction and deception, vying for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000.
Twenty-two contenders are invited to THE TRAITORS CANADA manor to participate in gruelling challenges, both mental and physical, for the common goal of growing the prize pot with the hopes of claiming it at the end of the game. While all arrive as Faithful, not everyone stays that way as a select few are chosen to play the game as Traitors. While the Faithful spend their days hunting the treacherous players hiding in their midst, the Traitors spend their nights murdering their faithful foes under the cloak of darkness.
Following an open casting call earlier this year, the 22 Canadians invited to test their wit and instincts in THE TRAITORS CANADA's historic manor are:
Azfir (He/Him)
Hometown: Vancouver
Occupation: Event Planner
Cagla (They/Them)
Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.
Occupation: Benefits Analyst
Coco (She/Her)
Hometown: Montréal
Occupation: Stand-up Comedian / BIG BROTHER CÉLÉBRITÉS (Season 3 and 5)
Curtis (He/Him)
Hometown: Langley, BC
Occupation: Sales Director
Dom (He/Him)
Hometown: Pickering, Ont.
Occupation: Social Media Influencer / PERFECT MATCH (Season 1 and 2)
Hollywood Jade (He/Him)
Hometown: Toronto
Occupation: Choreographer / CANADA'S DRAG RACE
Jamal (He/Him)
Hometown: Toronto
Occupation: Correctional Supervisor
Jericho (He/Him)
Hometown: Toronto
Occupation: Banking Advisor
Kara (She/Her)
Hometown: Toronto
Occupation: Author & TV Personality / THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF TORONTO (Season 1)
Kevin (He/Him)
Hometown: Toronto
Occupation: Enterprise Account Executive / BIG BROTHER CANADA (Season 10)
Kitten Kaboodle (She/Her in drag; He/Him out of drag)
Hometown: Toronto
Occupation: Drag Performer / CANADA'S DRAG RACE (Season 4)
Lisette (She/Her)
Hometown: Amherst, NS
Occupation: Waitress
Mackenzie (She/Her)
Hometown: Fort McMurray, Alta.
Occupation: Power Engineer
Meredith (She/Her)
Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.
Occupation: Diagnostic Medical Sonographer
Natalie (She/Her)
Hometown: Winnipeg
Occupation: Fleet Dispatcher
Omar (He/Him)
Hometown: Whitby, Ont.
Occupation: Exotic Animal Veterinarian / SURVIVOR (Season 41)
Ria (She/Her)
Hometown: Ottawa
Occupation: Office Administrator
Sarah Nicole (She/Her)
Hometown: Guelph, Ont.
Occupation: Podcaster and Content Creator (@TheBirdsPapaya)
Shaughnessy (She/Her)
Hometown: Witless Bay, Nfld.
Occupation: Account Management Team Lead
Thompson (He/Him)
Hometown: Toronto
Occupation: Global Brand Manager
Ty (He/Him)
Hometown: Toronto
Occupation: Social Media Influencer / BIG BROTHER CANADA (Season 11)
Venus (She/Her)
Hometown: Toronto
Occupation: Law Student / SURVIVOR (Season 46)
