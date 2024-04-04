Plus, Canadians can enjoy exclusive value-added features and the chance to win a free vacation to Cuba

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians can make paradise their own this spring and summer with limited-time offers courtesy of Iberostar Cuba Hotels & Resorts on Cuban getaways when booking with Sunwing Vacations this month. On now until April 30, 2024, vacationers can reap the rewards of high-value added-features and access to tranquility and Cuba's unparalleled beauty, from its sun-soaked white sands to rich, cultural city centres, all at a reduced rate.

Sunwing Vacations partners with Iberostar Cuba Hotels & Resorts this April to bring travellers the perfect blend of sunshine and savings. (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

Customers who purchase a vacation package to select Iberostar Cuba resorts between April 1 and April 30, 2024 for travel between April 1 and October 31, 2024 will benefit from reduced rates, no single supplement fees (restrictions apply), the first child free when sharing a room with two adults and added-value features only when booking with Sunwing Vacations. They will also be entered for the chance to win one of three, seven-night all inclusive getaways for two to Iberostar Laguna Azul, Iberostar Bella Vista Varadero or Iberostar Daiquiri when they book a vacation package to any Iberostar Cuba resort during this booking window. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible to win but are limited to one entry during the contest period and must submit the form available on Sunwing.ca.

With sought-after locations around the world, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts combines its international sophistication with tropical flair at its properties in Cuba. Featuring a thoughtful collection of family-friendly and adult only resorts in popular Cuban destinations like Holguin, Cayo Coco and Varadero, every traveller will have the chance to experience a true taste of authentic Cuba. Between comfortable and spacious accommodations, sparkling pools, pristine beaches, an array of international cuisine and à la carte dining options, convenient locations with opportunities to take in local culture nearby and much more, Iberostar Cuba Hotels & Resorts delivers relaxation and adventure for all.

For more information or to make the most of these perks from Iberostar Cuba Hotels & Resorts, visit sunwing.ca or connect with a travel agent to book an unforgettable getaway.

