Sunset Grill Launches New Guacamole Brunch Sandwich LTO

OAKVILLE, ON, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Sunset Grill Restaurants has once again partnered with McIlhenny Company's world-famous TABASCO® Brand for a spicy limited time offer as part of its Break-Free Brunch Promotion and consumer sweepstakes that runs from July 1 to August 30, 2021.

The new Guacamole Brunch Sandwich from Sunset Grill comes stacked with a 4 oz pork sausage patty, real cheddar and Swiss cheese, two eggs topped with a dollop of guacamole and splash of TABASCO® Original Red Sauce between a golden-brown brioche bun. The sandwich will be available at franchised Sunset Grill locations from July 8 onwards for the duration of the summer promotion. The sandwich will be $7.99 on its own and $9.99 with the meal bundle (home fries and veggies & dip).

"We're more than excited to be launching our first sausage patty breakfast sandwich," said Angelo Christou, CEO of Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd. "This is the first step towards further menu innovation for the Sunset Grill brand and we look forward to promoting our new Guacamole Brunch Sandwich with TABASCO® Brand and welcoming guests back to our restaurants for an experience they can count on."

Now and for a limited time, a bottle of TABASCO® Original Red Sauce will be served tableside with the dish and a portion cup of the hot sauce will be included with all takeout orders of the Guacamole Brunch Sandwich.

"We're excited to turn up the heat and the flavour when it comes to what's for brunch this summer at Sunset Grill," explains Daryl Lunney, Partner and Vice President of Marketing at C.W. Shasky Ltd., the TABASCO® Brand foodservice distributor in Canada. "And to encourage brunch-lovers to taste the new sandwich, we're giving away fifty-six $100 restaurant gift cards by simply posting a picture of a Caesar with the hashtag #BreakFreeSummer. It's that easy to get free brunch!"

At participating locations, customer may also choose to order the Guacamole Brunch Sandwich through the restaurant's online ordering portal at sunsetgrill.ca/online-ordering or by downloading the Sunset Grill Breakfast & Lunch App for Android or iOS. In addition, the sandwich is available through third-party delivery providers DoorDash, SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats or by calling the restaurant directly.

More than 70 Sunset Grill locations across Ontario are now open for outdoor dining. Locations in Alberta and New Brunswick are open for indoor dining with COVID-19 safety protocols still in effect. The chain continues to offer takeout options as well as contactless delivery services with third-party partners at participating locations.

About Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

Sunset Grill is a proudly Canadian all day breakfast restaurant franchise founded in Toronto, Ont. by Angelo Christou in 1985. The owner-operated, California-style breakfast restaurants feature fresh grilled breakfast and lunch prepared in an open kitchen, served daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, visit us at sunsetgrill.ca

About McIlhenny Company

Since 1868, McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® Brand products, which are sold in 195 countries and territories around the world and labeled in 25 languages and dialects. The 153-year-old company makes a line of pepper sauces, including its world-famous TABASCO® Sauce, TABASCO® Green Sauce, TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce, TABASCO® Habanero Sauce and TABASCO® Sriracha Sauce.

To learn more about the Break-Free Brunch Promotion and the social media contest, please visit www.TABASCOsauce.ca/breakfree or contact The PR Department Inc. 416-535-3939, [email protected].

