FLIP FOR A CAUSE: SUNSET GRILL'S PANCAKE TUESDAY FUNDRAISER CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF COMMUNITY IMPACT

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready to enjoy a delicious stack of pancakes while supporting a great cause – Sunset Grill's annual Pancake Tuesday fundraiser is back. The event will take place on March 4, 2025, in support of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS).

Savour Sunset Grill's signature buttermilk pancakes for only $2 each in support of CCS and Canadians living with cancer. All franchised Sunset Grill locations across Ontario, Alberta and New Brunswick will be participating in the event.

Sunset Grill and the Canadian Cancer Society are celebrating 15 years of supporting Canadians living with cancer and their families through the annual Pancake Tuesday partnership. (CNW Group/Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.)

A $2 contribution will be made to CCS from each Sunset Grill pancake sold to help fund important research and programs for people affected by cancer and their families. 2025 marks the restaurant brand's 15th year hosting the fundraiser.

This year the organization is hoping to amplify the impact and contributions made to the Canadian Cancer Society with a goal of raising $50,000 for the cause.

"This event is a wonderful way to bring people together to support a great cause," said Angelo Christou, founder and CEO of Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd. "Sunset Grill's Pancake Tuesday is all about community, and we're thrilled to offer a fun, family-friendly way to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society."

To date, more than $227,000 has been raised for CCS since the launch of Sunset Grill's Pancake Tuesday campaign in 2009.

"Cancer is an issue that affects us all. Nearly half of people in Canada are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime," said Michelle Duggan, Vice President of Partnerships, Canadian Cancer Society. "We are so thankful to Sunset Grill for another year of bringing communities together in a tasty tradition that makes a real difference for those living with and beyond cancer."

For organizations and schools hoping to place bulk orders of pancakes, Sunset Grill has made a pre-order form available on its website sunsetgrill.ca/pancake-tuesday/ Orders must be received no later than February 28, 2025, at 3 p.m.

About Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

Sunset Grill is a proudly Canadian all-day breakfast restaurant franchise founded in Toronto, Ont. by Angelo Christou in 1985. The owner-operated, California-style breakfast restaurant features fresh, made-to-order breakfast and lunch prepared in an open kitchen, served daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunset Grill has since expanded to 102 locations across Canada and is continuously growing. For franchising opportunities or to learn more, visit sunsetgrill.ca

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

