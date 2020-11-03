Sunset Grill Introduces Mobile Ordering App and Breakfast To-Go

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Sunset Grill Restaurants has officially launched a user-friendly mobile ordering App in addition to tasty new handheld menu items making it even easier to enjoy fresh-made breakfast on-the-go.

For a limited time, guests can order the beloved Sunset Sandwich for pick-up for only $5.25 (plus applicable taxes) Monday to Friday (except holidays) before 11 a.m. at participating locations.

Other grab-and-go breakfast sandwiches that have been added to the quick-service menu roster include a bacon, egg & cheddar melt as well as the Protein Plus sandwich which comes with two strips of Ontario farm-raised turkey bacon, egg whites, guacamole and Swiss cheese topped on a fresh brioche bun.

All breakfast sandwiches on the grab-and-go menu come in a compostable, portable box, making it possible to enjoy breakfast wherever, whenever.

At participating locations, hungry diners can now order their favourite Sunset Grill breakfast through the restaurant's online ordering portal at sunsetgrill.ca/online-ordering or by downloading the Sunset Grill Breakfast & Lunch App for Android or iOS.

Sunset Grill App users are able to pre-order food for curbside pick-up, build a meal from a list of fresh ingredients and find a location with the simple location finder tool. Log in through Google, Facebook or create an account to gain access to special promotions and quickly re-order favourites.

"Sunset Grill is excited to offer a fresh alternative to the drive-thru with our made-to-order breakfast sandwich concept," said Angelo Christou, CEO of Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd. "Our flavour-packed, fresh-made sandwiches are great on-the-go and you can now order with ease through our new mobile App and online ordering platforms for a seamless breakfast experience," he said.

Sunset Grill dining rooms in Stage 3 regions are open and franchise partners have been instructed to follow rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure guests have a safe and comfortable experience while in our restaurants. Those located in Stage 2 regions are only open for takeout and delivery at this time.

The chain continues to offer call ahead and takeout options as well as contactless delivery services with third-party partners DoorDash, SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats at participating locations.

About Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

Sunset Grill is a proudly Canadian all day breakfast restaurant franchise founded in Toronto, Ont. by Angelo Christou in 1985. The owner-operated, California-style breakfast restaurants feature fresh grilled breakfast and lunch prepared in an open kitchen, served daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit us at sunsetgrill.ca

