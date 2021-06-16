Sunset Grill Introduces Crab Cake Benedict LTO

OAKVILLE, ON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Sunset Grill Restaurants has brought back its crowd-pleasing Crab Cake Benedict meal for a limited time only.

The dish consists of three over easy eggs on two crab cakes, topped with fresh asparagus, creamy Hollandaise sauce and served with a side of freshly grilled home fries for $15.99 (plus applicable taxes). The meal is available seven days a week at franchised Sunset Grill locations across Canada until the end of summer.

At participating locations, customer may also choose to order the Crab Cake Benedict through the restaurant's online ordering portal at sunsetgrill.ca/online-ordering or by downloading the Sunset Grill Breakfast & Lunch App for Android or iOS. In addition, the meal is available through third-party delivery providers DoorDash, SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats or by calling the restaurant directly.

"The Crab Cake Benedict has been a dish our customers always look forward to ordering since we launched the concept in 2016," said Angelo Christou, CEO of Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd. "Our goal was to provide a craveable and nutritious meal for our customers to enjoy while asparagus is fresh and in-season during the spring and early summer months."

The crab cakes are certified sustainable seafood by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and contain a blend of real crab meat and premium imitation crab, flavoured with just the right mix of seasonings for a savoury flavour.

Sunset Grill locations across Ontario and Alberta remain temporarily closed for dine-in service as per provincial lockdown orders during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The chain continues to offer takeout options as well as contactless delivery services with third-party partners at participating locations.

About Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

Sunset Grill is a proudly Canadian all day breakfast restaurant franchise founded in Toronto, Ont. by Angelo Christou in 1985. The owner-operated, California-style breakfast restaurants feature fresh grilled breakfast and lunch prepared in an open kitchen, served daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit us at sunsetgrill.ca

SOURCE Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

For further information: Vanessa Divers, (905) 286-5833, [email protected]

Related Links

sunsetgrill.ca

