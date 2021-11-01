Sunset Grill Brings Back Beloved Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Sunset Grill Restaurants has brought back its craveable Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast dish for a limited time only.

The Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast consists of two slices of thick Texas-style French toast loaded with cream cheese and strawberry jam, topped with fresh-cut strawberries, strawberry preserves and whipped cream. Guests can enjoy this tasty treat from now until January 3, 2022.

"The Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast has always been a fan favourite," said Angelo Christou, CEO of Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd. "We're more than excited to bring it back just in time for the holiday season, so our guests may treat themselves or share the dish with a loved one."

At participating locations, customer may order the Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast through the restaurant's online ordering portal at order.sunsetgrill.ca or by downloading the Sunset Grill Breakfast & Lunch App for Android or iOS. In addition, the dish is available through third-party delivery providers DoorDash, SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats or by calling the restaurant directly.

All 98 Sunset Grill dining rooms across Canada in Ontario, Alberta and New Brunswick are now open with many COVID-19 safety protocols still in effect. Restaurants in Ontario returned to full capacity on October 25, 2021 with mandatory proof of vaccination required for all dine-in guests as per government legislation. The chain continues to offer takeout options as well as contactless delivery services with third-party partners at participating locations.

About Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

Sunset Grill is a proudly Canadian all day breakfast restaurant franchise founded in Toronto, Ont. by Angelo Christou in 1985. The owner-operated, California-style breakfast restaurants feature fresh grilled breakfast and lunch prepared in an open kitchen, served daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, visit us at sunsetgrill.ca

SOURCE Sunset Grill Restaurants Ltd.

For further information: Vanessa Divers, (905) 286-5833, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.sunsetgrill.ca

