Sunrise Landing, an inclusive Housing Development by the Sunset Community

PUGWASH, NS, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Sunset Community is embarking on an innovative project to create affordable and accessible homes in a new inclusive community, Sunrise Landing. The project will develop thirty acres of scenic property, in an orchard-like setting with views of the ocean, within walking distance to all of the amenities in Pugwash.

In collaboration with local builder Cross Roads Cycle, the project will see the construction of forty units. The homes will provide a mix of affordable units and market-rate units, which will meet all accessibility and environmental standards.

"Our vision for this project is to be a diverse, inclusive community with accessible outdoor spaces that inspire a true sense of community – such as walkways, a shared community garden, and a park, which are all components of the design," said Julie Hoeg, Sunset Community Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal is to provide quality housing options for members of the general public, including workforce housing that will support local employers who are struggling to recruit and retain employees due to the housing crisis. The development will also provide options for persons transitioning into the community from our Adult Residential Centre who make the choice to stay in the Pugwash area, as existing options are limited."

The partnership will not only support the local economy but also strengthen the social fabric of the community by promoting local businesses and fostering community pride. The availability of housing will play a key role in attracting individuals and families seeking to settle in the Pugwash area and have a direct positive impact on local businesses and services.

"The Municipality of Cumberland is providing $300,000 in funding as a key supportive partner of this project. We are asking all levels of government as well as private organizations to support our vision. The goal is to have the first homes available for occupancy by fall 2024," added Hoeg.

About the Sunset Community:

The Sunset Community has a long history of supporting individuals with mental and physical disabilities and mental illness to be the best they can be. This project will allow Sunset to support not only program participants but the community-at-large by bringing affordable housing to Pugwash, something that is greatly needed in Cumberland County.

