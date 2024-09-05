HANS/igility Announce the Appointment of Catherine Butler as Incoming Transformational President and Chief Executive Officer

BEDFORD, NS, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - HANS and igility are exceptionally pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine Butler as our incoming Transformational President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 4, 2024.

Catherine Butler (CNW Group/Health Association Nova Scotia)

"We are excited to have someone as experienced, community-minded and strategic as Catherine join us as HANS's and igility's new long-term Transformational President and Chief Executive Officer," says Board Vice Chair, Kevin McNamara. "Her authentic, warm, kind, and inclusive leadership style was evident to the search committee right away and that style, coupled with a significant track record of leading transformational change within complex, multi-partner organizations in the healthcare sector, makes her exceptionally well-aligned with the transformational mandate ahead for HANS and igility. Catherine's ability to build strong relationships across the healthcare sector, and her deep understanding of our regional context, will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and enhance shared services across the sector."

Catherine brings an extensive breadth of senior administrative experience gained through her many roles in health leadership across the country. Throughout her career Catherine has demonstrated success in dynamic, transformative health care environments, particularly in community and home care. She has direct knowledge of, and experience working within the Atlantic Canadian context and also brings a depth of experience in navigating the complexities of the non-profit and public sectors throughout her career. Catherine has demonstrated a life-long commitment to equity, diversity, inclusivity, reconciliation and accessibility as a leader, and has proven her exceptional ability to build meaningful, long-lasting relationships across a diverse range of community, government, clinical, union, and member partners.

Upon completion of her nursing degree, Catherine began her career in clinical roles until moving into progressively senior roles with the former Capital Health District Authority, and then with the Victorian Order of Nurses, leading national portfolios and setting the strategic direction for practice in nursing, home support and community support. Following this, she transitioned into senior leadership roles within Fraser Health and subsequently with Ontario Health, where she held such roles as Vice President, Home and Community Care, Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Champlain Local Integrated Health Network, and as the Co-Lead for the Champlain Regional Incident Response Table, further deepening her already rich experience in system-level healthcare administration.

Most recently, Catherine has held the role of Director, Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation with Canadian Blood Services, a national non-profit organization. As the National Director, Catherine was responsible for leading a large clinical interprovincial organ sharing service and leading a dedicated team aimed at developing key initiatives to advance system-wide improvement. As Director, Catherine played a lead role in facilitating the endorsement of a pan-Canadian governance structure for organ donation and transplantation.

"HANS aligns perfectly with my values and passion for serving purpose driven organizations dedicated to advancing the health of our communities. I am delighted to be joining such a committed and talented team and look forward to collaborating with the staff, members, and partners, in charting the journey of transformation that lies ahead for HANS and igility."

Catherine has a Bachelor of Arts, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and a Master of Health Administration from Dalhousie University. Deeply committed to life-long learning, Catherine has remained connected to the academic sector, having spent a number of years as a Lecturer with Dalhousie University's School of Health Sciences. Catherine is passionate about board governance, lending her expertise to many boards and committees throughout her career. Most recently she has served as a Board Director for Northwood, as President and Vice-President of the Ottawa Council for Women, and as the Vice-President, Status of Women for the Provincial Council of Women for Ontario.

We are also deeply grateful to HANS's current Transitional CEO, Neale Bennet, who has provided exceptional leadership to the organization over the past seven months. Neale will continue to serve as interim CEO until Catherine's transition into her role.

Please join us in celebrating Catherine's appointment as HANS's and igility's next Transformational President and Chief Executive Officer.

