sunday launches QR code ordering

The solution takes on a major irritant, namely waiting times in bars and restaurants

MONTREAL, March 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - After simplifying the lives of over 5,000 restaurants thanks to QR code payments in Canada, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Spain, sunday completes its offering with QR code ordering. This unique solution now allows customers to place their orders themselves and pay the bill from their smartphones in less than 10 seconds.

sunday's primary focus is on high-traffic establishments such as bars, food courts, fast food outlets and festivals, a market estimated at over $400 billion CAD across the five markets where sunday operates (Canada, United States, France, Spain, United Kingdom).

Waiting times are the main burden for customers and restaurateurs

"Waiting times are the number one reason for cancelled orders in the fast food industry", said Roberto Casoli, sunday's General Manager for Canada. "In a bar, on average, a customer orders twice and waits 24 minutes to order and pay. With QR code ordering, sunday is once again simplifying the experience for the benefit of customers, restaurateurs and employees, as customers can now order and pay in 10 seconds from their smartphones."

In practice, the solution is applicable to all types of orders:

On site, served at the table: scan & enjoy - Customers scan the QR code from their table, order, pay and are served at the table (without having to move from their chairs).

- Customers scan the QR code from their table, order, pay and are served at the table (without having to move from their chairs). On site, counter pick-up: scan & collect - Customers scan the QR code and receive a notification when their order is ready to be picked up on site.

- Customers scan the QR code and receive a notification when their order is ready to be picked up on site. Take-out: scan & go - Customers scan the QR code, order, pay and leave with their order.

Immediate interest in the solution

In France, 500 establishments have already adopted the solution. In Canada, pilot projects will be launched in Montreal and Toronto in a few key high-traffic restaurants. After seeing the success of the QR code payment feature, several restaurants have expressed a desire to take this solution further, with the option of ordering by QR code. sunday has listened to this strong industry demand which will be implemented over the next few months.

"We have seen an increase in drink/appetizer sales and a faster table turnover time. We understand that what we are doing is a big change for a lot of people", said the owner of Beyond the Pale, in Ottawa. "The majority of people that have been willing to try it have enjoyed the ease of ordering, speed of delivery, and uniqueness of the experience."

For end customers, the benefits are simple: the elimination of waiting times at the counter when ordering a new round of beers, and the luxury of being able to sit back and fully enjoy the time spent on site.

For restaurateurs and employees, the benefits are plentiful:

- 20% increase in orders

- 10% increase in table turnover

- 15 minutes gained per table

- 10% increase in the average basket, most notably in terms of drinks and desserts

- 18% increase in tips

"Since day one at sunday, we've been obsessed with one objective: that customers fully enjoy their time spent on site and that restaurateurs' lives be simplified. Now, with sunday's solution, no one will have to wait 20 minutes in line at the counter to order a drink or a dish. This is an absolute game changer for the bar, restaurant and hospitality industry, for customers and for staff", said Victor Lugger, sunday co-founder and CEO.

sunday accelerates its international deployment

After two fundraising campaigns that fostered a total amount of $120 million in 2021, sunday is continuing its international deployment and gives itself several goals:

Expand its geographic presence in North America and Europe , a restaurant/hospitality market whose overall potential is worth $7.5 trillion .

and , a restaurant/hospitality market whose overall potential is worth . Offer more and more solutions to restaurant industry stakeholders: loyalty program and customer knowledge.

Integrate 100 new cash register systems/software by the end of 2022.

Sign up 15,000 new restaurants by the end of 2022.

sunday's key numbers

5,000 restaurants signed in Canada , the United States , France , the United Kingdom and Spain , representing an annual transaction volume of $7 billion

, , , the and , representing an annual transaction volume of Over 2 million customers paid their bill in 10 seconds

Over $4 million in tips across all markets

in tips across all markets 70% of customers choose sunday to pay their bill at partner restaurants

About sunday

Launched by Christine de Wendel, Victor Lugger and Tigrane Seydoux (and over 400 associates) in April 2021, sunday's solution, a spin-off of Big Mamma, transforms the tedious minutes it takes to order and pay at a restaurant into an easy and quick experience taking less than 10 seconds. Last fall, sunday acquired CHK PLZ, the Montreal-based startup offering online ordering, delivery and electronic menu services.

More details are available at www.sundayapp.com

