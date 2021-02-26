Suncor Base Mine Extension Project - Comment Period on the Draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and Draft Public Participation Plan

OTTAWA, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) has decided an impact assessment is required for the proposed Suncor Base Mine Extension Project. The project is located approximately three kilometres north of Fort McMurray, Alberta, within the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. The project's impact assessment has been referred to an independent review panel that will be appointed at a later date.

As part of the planning phase in the impact assessment, the Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to review and provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines (Guidelines) and the draft Public Participation Plan.

The draft Guidelines outline the project-specific factors that will be considered in the assessment and provide direction to the proponent, Suncor Energy Inc., on the information and studies required in its Impact Statement. The draft Public Participation Plan explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process. The Plan provides details on how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the impact assessment.

Virtual information sessions will be held during the comment period.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until April 7, 2021.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80521). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

As next steps, the Agency will consider all input received and finalize the Public Participation Plan and the Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines. Afterwards, the Agency will post the Notice of Commencement for the project and start the impact statement phase. There will be other opportunities for the public and Indigenous groups to participate throughout the impact assessment process.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit canada.ca/iaac.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #SuncorBaseMine

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-549-3870, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.ceaa.gc.ca/

