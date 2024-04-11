SUNCANDY™ CITRUS CELEBRATES SECOND YEAR OF BREAKFAST CLUB OF CANADA PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW CAMPAIGN

SunCandy to Donate Portion of Proceeds from all Citrus Sales to Breakfast Club of Canada , Fostering Healthy Habits in Schools and at Home

, Fostering Healthy Habits in Schools and at Home New Campaign Invites Moms and Kids to Peel the Possibility with social content centered on SunCandyland, where the joy of eating citrus is sweeter than candy

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - SunCandy™ Citrus and Breakfast Club of Canada enter year two of their partnership designed to make healthy snacking fun for all ages. Available in stores now, specially marked bags of SunCandy™ citrus signal an ongoing commitment to developing and fostering healthy eating habits for kids and families. In addition to the portion of proceeds from each sale, SunCandy™ is supporting Breakfast Club of Canada with a donation of 15,000lbs of clementines to be used in school nutrition programs across the country.

SunCandy Donating Portion of Proceeds from Citrus Sales to Breakfast Club of Canada, Fostering Healthy Habits in Schools Post this Available across the country, specially marked bags of SunCandy™ citrus signal a commitment to donating sales proceeds to Breakfast Club of Canada (CNW Group/Fresh Taste Produce Limited) SunCandy™ Citrus partners with Breakfast Club of Canada, cementing each organization's ongoing commitment to developing and fostering healthy eating habits for kids and families (CNW Group/Fresh Taste Produce Limited)

"We are thrilled to continue to partner with SunCandy in our mission to provide greater access to nutritious and varied food choices to students," said Kaitlyn Rooke, Senior Advisor, Corporate & Community Giving, Breakfast Club of Canada. "This partnership contributes to our mission to raise awareness of the importance of healthy food and shines the spotlight on the positive impacts of breakfast programs on students and school communities."

"The SunCandy brand is dedicated to showing families how fun healthy eating can be. Kids are dazzled when they walk into candy shops and we want them to feel just as enchanted when they walk through the produce aisle at their grocery store," said Tara Glazer, Marketing Director at Fresh Taste Produce.

"On top of our commitment to healthy eating every day, we are thrilled to continue to make an impact via our partnership with Breakfast Club, an organization whose mission we truly admire. Every child deserves a healthy start to the day and we will continue to celebrate and support this organisation on specially marked bags across the country," said Christian Sarraino, Chief Marketing Officer at Fresh Taste Produce.

SunCandy is celebrating citrus by inviting moms and kids to "Peel the Possibility" in their latest campaign, exploring the juicy, delectable, colourful world of specialty citrus varieties like pink-hued Cara Cara Navels, raspberry-noted Blood Oranges, and bright & bold Orri Mandarins. The brand worked with content agency Academy to reveal the joy of citrus through a series of whimsically-themed vignettes where users are taken on an eye-popping, pallet-teasing journey through SunCandyland. Visit @suncandycitrus on Instagram for healthy snacking hacks, juicy citrus creations and more ideas on how to Live Life Juicy™.

About SunCandy™ Citrus

SunCandy™ Citrus sources premium citrus varieties from the world's finest growers, assuring Canadian families have access to the highest quality citrus year-round. Visit www.suncandy.com.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country.

SOURCE Fresh Taste Produce Limited

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Tara Glazer, Director, Marketing for Fresh Taste Produce, 365.822.3888, [email protected]; Julie Hauville, Media Relations & Partners Senior Advisor, Breakfast Club of Canada [email protected]