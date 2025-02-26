SUNCANDY™ CITRUS SIGNS WORLD CHAMPION HALLIE CLARKE AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

At just 19 years old, Hallie Clarke made history by claiming the 2024 World Skeleton Championship title in Winterberg, Germany—just one year after winning the World Junior Championship at the same track. Her meteoric rise in the sport has earned her recognition as one of Canada's top Olympic hopefuls. Hallie Clarke also slides into the history books this month in St-Moritz, Switzerland as the first skeleton athlete ever to hold both the senior and junior World Championship titles at the same time.

"At SunCandy, we're passionate about empowering the next generation to make healthy choices that drive their success," says Christian Sarraino, Co-CEO of Fresh Taste Produce. "Hallie's unwavering dedication, discipline, and impressive achievements on the world stage perfectly embody our values. We're thrilled to support Hallie on her Olympic journey and celebrate the sweetness of her success, one delicious and healthy snack at a time."

As part of this new partnership, Clarke will proudly display the SunCandy™ logo on her helmet, speed suit, and sled, representing the brand at key events around the world. In addition, she will play a prominent role in SunCandy™'s upcoming Peel the Possibility marketing campaign bringing a vibrant, fresh energy to the brand.

Clarke's rapid success in the skeleton world has made her a rising star with a promising future. Reflecting on the partnership, she shares, "I'm truly honoured by this collaboration and proud to partner with a global brand that shares my values. SunCandy™ Citrus is more than just a healthy snack - it's a symbol of the passion, energy, and dedication that drives me to succeed. I'm thrilled to join the SunCandy™ team and inspire others to fuel their own active lifestyles."

