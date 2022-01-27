MUMBAI, India and BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO) (Bloomberg: SUNP IN) (NSE: SUNPHARMA) (BSE: 524715) "Sun Pharma" and includes its subsidiaries and/or associate companies), today announced the launch of CEQUA, a new treatment for Canadians living with dry eye disease. CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution 0.09% w/v), a calcineurin inhibitor immunomodulator, is the first dry eye treatment available in Canada that is delivered with nanomicellar (NCELL) technology, which improves the bioavailability and physicochemical stability of cyclosporine to increase ocular tissue penetration.

"We are excited to introduce CEQUA as a new treatment option for the more than six million Canadians living with dry eye disease1," said Abhay Gandhi, CEO North America, Sun Pharma. "This launch is an important milestone for Sun Pharma as we expand our ophthalmics portfolio into Canada and it demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative medicines to support patient and physician choice."

In addition to its previous prevalence amongst Canadians, a recent report from the Centre for Ocular Research & Education (CORE) has shown that rates of dry eye disease are on the rise due to an increase in mask wearing, which can lead to dry spots on the ocular surface.2

"We are delighted to see a new product now available to the many Canadians suffering from keratoconjunctivitis sicca or dry eye disease," said W. Bruce Jackson, MD, former Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, McGill University and University of Ottawa. "CEQUA, with its nanomicellar technology and increased strength of cyclosporine, can be an important addition to our treatment options as eye care professionals strive for more personalized treatment."

About CEQUA

CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution 0.09% w/v) is a calcineurin inhibitor immunomodulator indicated to increase tear production in patients with moderate to severe keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eye). It uses nanomicellar technology, which penetrates the aqueous layer of the tear film in the eye and breaks up to release cyclosporine to penetrate ocular tissues.

About Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease (keratoconjunctivitis sicca) is a disease affecting millions of patients around the world. According to a recent study, more than six million Canadian adults may have dry eye disease.1

Dry eye disease, as defined by the National Eye Institute (NEI, a division of the U.S. National Institutes of Health [NIH]), occurs when the quantity and/or quality of tears fails to keep the surface of the eye properly lubricated. The disease causes a scratchy sensation or a feeling that something is in the eye. Other symptoms include stinging or burning, episodes of excess tearing following periods of stress, discharge, pain, and redness in the eye. The risk of developing dry eye increases with advancing age and is more common in women than in men.3

About Sun Ophthalmics

Backed by Sun Pharma's global expertise in R&D, Sun Ophthalmics, the branded ophthalmic division of Sun Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, is leading the way through the development of innovative products in partnership with eye care professionals. The company strives to deliver products built on unique platforms that integrate seamlessly into the eye care practice, helping eye care professionals to continue providing quality medicine.

About Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is growing its presence in Canada, bringing together the power of a global network with localized research and care to address the unmet needs of Canadian patients and healthcare providers.

Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, is focused on providing innovative medicines in dermatology and ophthalmology, bringing greater access and support for patients.

Patients and healthcare providers are at the centre of everything and Sun Pharma's "passion is clear". Sun Pharma's commitment to listening, acting and caring means the team is able to respond to distinct needs and provide personalized care, while addressing important gaps in treatment and quality of life.

Sun Pharma offers a wide range of affordable medicines for the Canadian population. Together with Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (a subsidiary of Sun Pharma) these complementary companies bring together capabilities in specialty and niche segments coupled with a presence in the top 15 Canadian generic products.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050)

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company. A vertically integrated business and a skilled team enables it to deliver high-quality products, trusted by customers and patients in over 100 countries across the world, at affordable prices. Its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across 6 continents and approved by multiple regulatory agencies, coupled with a multi-cultural workforce comprising over 50 nationalities. Sun Pharma fosters excellence through innovation supported by strong R&D capabilities across multiple R&D centers, with investments of approximately 6-7% of annual revenues in R&D. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com & follow us on Twitter @SunPharma_Live.

