Sun Life to become the Official Health and Wellness Partner of the Toronto Raptors

"Our partnership with the Toronto Raptors began in 2014, and in 2017 expanded as we became the team's first jersey patch sponsor. This fall, we will start the NBA season as the Official Health and Wellness Partner of the Toronto Raptors," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "The health of Canadians has never been more important, and Sun Life has a pivotal role to play. Together with the Toronto Raptors our goal is to support Canadians at any stage in their health journey."

This season, Sun Life and the Toronto Raptors are inspiring Canadians to incorporate healthy habits throughout their day with the Sun Life Health Timeout campaign. With a focus on mental wellness, physical health, and nutrition, the campaign reminds Canadians to regularly check in and make time for their well-being. It builds from last season's social media campaign which challenged Canadians to get moving during COVID-19 lockdowns.

"We are proud to continue this long-standing partnership with Sun Life. Over the last eight years we have made great strides together, helping motivate fans and communities to focus on their health and wellness," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "Looking ahead, we are excited to leverage the power of sport and partner with Sun Life to continue raising awareness about the importance of mental wellness, and healthy, active living."

Last fall, Sun Life announced the creation of Sun Life Health, a new business unit focused on empowering Clients and Canadians to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their health journey. To help deliver on this mandate, the expansion of the partnership with the Toronto Raptors will enable Sun Life to reach more Canadians and build awareness of its health offerings.

To learn more about how Sun Life can help you care for your mental wellness, physical health, and nutrition visit sunlife.ca/raptors. Stay tuned for more information about the new partnership elements launching this fall.

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of its sustainability commitment. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Its philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives. Mental health is also a key priority, with support for programs and organizations with an emphasis on building resilience and coping skills. Sun Life also partners with sports properties in key markets to further its commitment to healthy and active living.

Learn more about Sun Life in the community.

