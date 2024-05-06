Sun Life steps up and pledges more than $1 million for youth mental health

Commitment supports at-risk and marginalized youth across Canada

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Ahead of National Child and Youth Mental Health Day tomorrow, Sun Life is pleased to announce a $1,050,000 million commitment over three years in support of mental health programs for at-risk and marginalized youth in Canada. This commitment will be used by two partner organizations to expand mental health services, increase access to care and promote prevention-based techniques to an estimated 1,300 young Canadians and their families.

"In Canada, 70 per cent of mental health challenges begin during childhood, disproportionately affecting marginalized youth," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "As part of our Purpose to help Canadians live healthier lives, we strive to make the biggest positive impact we can, where it matters the most. That's why we are committed to ensuring youth have the tools, support systems and interventions they need early in life."

George Hull Centre for Children and Families

Sun Life is committing $320,000 over two years to support the expansion of the George Hull Centre for Children and Families' innovative Feeling Explorers social emotional learning program. This initiative uses Canadian-themed content, imagery, and characters to help children in grades one to three build skills and strategies to improve self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship building, and responsible decision making. This new investment is expected to help over 600 children and their families over the two-year partnership.

"We are thrilled with Sun Life's support of the George Hull Centre through funding an expansion of the Feeling Explorers program," said Susan Chamberlain, Executive Director, George Hull Centre. "This donation ensures hundreds of young children will become better equipped to manage their feelings, develop important and protective relationship building skills, and make sense of stressful events, confusing thoughts, and moments of self-doubt. By providing access to this skill building at a young age, Sun Life is playing a critical role in the prevention and mitigation of mental health issues as children grow older."

Unsinkable

Sun Life is committing $730,000 over three years to support Unsinkable's national, 12-week mental health program, Unsinkable Youth, which is developed, designed and delivered entirely by youth. Unsinkable Youth aims to empower young people to develop personal resilience, forge meaningful community connections, and create a safe space for the sharing of personal stories. The young program leaders, guided by experienced mentors, have played a pivotal role in shaping every aspect of the program, ensuring it resonates with their peers. This youth-centric approach is crucial in addressing the unique challenges and opportunities young individuals face.

"We are so grateful for Sun Life's investment in the growth and evolution of our Unsinkable Youth programming," said Hailey Hechtman, Executive Director, Unsinkable. "Through this generous contribution, we will be able to support more young people on their mental well-being journey through peer-to-peer programming that encourages safe storytelling, builds mental wellness tools and cultivates a deeper sense of community. Sun Life's partnership will ensure that youth across Canada feel empowered and embraced to navigate their mental wellness path in a way that centers their emerging needs through a strength-based, youth-led, inclusive and accessible initiative designed by and for them."

Addressing mental health challenges: Sun Life's efforts to be part of the solution

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, 1 in 5 Canadians will experience a mental health problem or illness each year. Sun Life is committed to providing Canadians the tools and resources needed to take action to improve their mental resilience and well-being.

Lumino Health Virtual Care connects Group Benefits Clients directly with a health care professional for both their physical and mental health needs.

Lumino Health, a free resource, helps Canadians find health care providers, book appointments and access the latest in health information and resources.

Mental Health Coach uses licensed health care practitioners who proactively guide Group Benefits Clients to treatment available through their employer plan and public programs. The service helps improve mental health and reduces the impact of related absences and disability claims.

Sun Life also invests in community-led mental health programs designed to support at-risk and marginalized communities.

In 2023, Sun Life Canada pledged $4.7 million for youth mental health programming in at-risk or marginalized communities through 11 organizations across Canada .

for youth mental health programming in at-risk or marginalized communities through 11 organizations across . In 2022, Sun Life Québec announced a $1.1 million investment to support mental health services for families and marginalized communities through four organizations in Quebec .

investment to support mental health services for families and marginalized communities through four organizations in . In 2021, Sun Life Canada announced a $1 million partnership with Kids Help Phone to support the Brighter Days Program, an Indigenous youth mental wellness initiative.

Supporting the needs and well-being of vulnerable populations is key to a healthy and sustainable future. To date, Sun Life has provided more than $8.1 million in philanthropic donations since 2020 in support of mental health across Canada.

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is sustainability-driven, focusing on areas where it can have the greatest impact. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Physical health and mental health are at the centre of our philanthropic support, with a focus on supporting programs and organizations that strive to empower Canadians to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their journey. Sun Life employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering and giving back to make life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

