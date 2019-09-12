Sun Life partners with Radio-Canada's 100 génies TV show

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) is proud to partner with 100 génies, a new Radio-Canada quiz show hosted by Pierre-Yves Lord. The show is a battle of wits between one hundred of the brightest 14-to-17-year-olds in the country, with a chance to win $26,000 in contributions to a Sun Life Registered Education Saving Plan.

Questions will challenge contestants on a wide range of topics so contestants and viewers alike will have the chance to hone their knowledge of different ways of achieving financial well-being. This is one more of Sun Life's many initiatives to help build sustainable, healthier communities for life.

"Quick minds and amazing general knowledge will be on display starting this evening on ICI Radio-Canada Télé's new show. Sun Life is proud to encourage young people to flourish intellectually. We believe in supporting their education and helping them develop an interest in investment, financial well-being and financial planning," said Robert Dumas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Quebec.

The show will air on ICI Radio-Canada Télé, Thursday evenings at 8 p.m.

Sun Life in the community

At Sun Life, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life and we're proud to hold the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment, and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, Employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on two key areas: health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives through our Team Up Against DiabetesTM platform; and arts and culture, through our award-winning, Making the Arts More AccessibleTM program. In Quebec, our sponsorship and donation initiatives also focus on home economics and financial education.

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our Employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering over 29,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada. Find out more about Sun Life in the community.

Media contact:

Mylène Bélanger

Senior Advisor, Public Relations

Tel: 514-904-9739

mylene.belanger@sunlife.com

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

