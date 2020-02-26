Sun Life Global Investments announces launch of Private Investment Pools

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments") is pleased to announce the launch of the Sun Life Private Investment Pools ("the Pools") today. The Pools leverage the breadth and strength of Sun Life's capabilities and are designed to address the needs of investors in today's uncertain environment.

"We recognize that today's investment marketplace is more challenging than ever due to low interest rates, a historic bull market, and the need to take on more risk to meet income requirements – and we are in a unique position to help," says Jordy Chilcott, President, Sun Life Global Investments and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions.

Sun Life Global Investments is offering five differentiated solutions that are actively managed, competitively priced and available without the high minimum investment requirements typically associated with private pools:

Pool name Risk Rating Asset Class Management Fee

(Series F) Sun Life Core Advantage Credit

Private Pool Low North American Fixed

Income 0.48% Sun Life Opportunistic Fixed

Income Private Pool1 Low Alternative Credit

Focused 0.77% Sun Life Global Tactical Yield

Private Pool Low Tactical Balanced 0.68% Sun Life Global Dividend Private

Pool Low to medium Global Equity 0.75% Sun Life Real Assets Private

Pool2 Low to medium Global Equity 0.90%

In addition to helping diversify portfolios and manage risk, the Pools, managed by Sun Life Global Investments, offer investors exclusive access to solutions from active, world-class investment managers:

KBI Global Investors

Lazard Asset Management

MFS Investment Management

SLC Management

Wellington Management

As sub-advisors to the Pools, these investment managers have deep institutional experience and risk management expertise, which contributes to building unique investment solutions for advisors and their Clients.

1On May 24, 2019, the Sun Life Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund, previously the Sun Life Multi-Strategy Return Fund, changed its name and underwent a change in investment objective to seek exposure to diverse global fixed income strategies; it is structured as an alternative mutual fund. The sub-advisor assumed portfolio management responsibilities at that time. Today, the Sun Life Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund has been renamed to Sun Life Opportunistic Fixed Income Private Pool.

2On May 31, 2019, the Sun Life Real Assets Fund, previously the Sun Life Infrastructure Fund, changed its name and underwent a change in investment objective. Today, the fund has been renamed to Sun Life Real Assets Private Pool.

About Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc.

Sun Life Global Investments is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of January 31, 2020, Sun Life Global Investments manages $29.68 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com or connect with us on Twitter @SLGI_Canada.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,099 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Series F is available only to eligible investors who have fee-based accounts with their dealers.

© Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc., 2020. Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc. is a member of the Sun Life group of companies.

