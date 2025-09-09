TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Deacon, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Sun Life, participated in a fireside chat at the Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference in New York on September 8, 2025. He was joined by Alex Scott, Senior Equity Analyst, Barclays, who leads the coverage of property & casualty insurance, life insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage.

To access an audio recording of the fireside chat, please visit our Sun Life Investor Relations page.

