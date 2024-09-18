TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it is donating $100,000 to the Vietnam Red Cross in support of Typhoon Yagi relief efforts in Vietnam. Adverse weather from Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to hit Asia this year, has claimed hundreds of lives, and flood waters from swollen rivers have inundated southern China and Southeast Asia.

"The situation is Vietnam is devastating and we are here for our Clients, employees, advisors, and communities who have been impacted by Typhoon Yagi," said Kevin Strain, President and CEO, Sun Life. "This donation will provide immediate relief and support to help communities recover and rebuild. Together with the global community, we are committed to working together to provide the resources and assistance needed during this difficult time."

With business operations in both Asia and Vietnam, Sun Life's announcement today will allow the Vietnam Red Cross to provide emergency assistance, including clean water, emergency relief kits and essential supplies to impacted communities. It will also contribute to the rebuilding efforts for families in areas highly affected by the storm and flooding.

Anyone wishing to help is encouraged to donate to the Vietnam Red Cross.

