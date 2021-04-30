TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Life is donating $100,000 to support relief efforts in India for those affected by the devastating second wave of COVID-19. With over 300,000 new infections a day, India is experiencing the world's highest rate of daily cases. The majority of the donation will go to the Canadian Red Cross who is working closely with the Indian Red Cross. They are assisting local agencies in providing medical and emotional support for those most at-risk. This includes transportation and providing oxygen for critical patients. Approximately $25,000 of the donation will go to a regional charity to boost local efforts.

"The situation in India is dire and extremely concerning. It's a reminder of the tragic toll this pandemic continues to take around the world," said Kevin Strain, President, Sun Life. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are fighting the virus. Our donation will directly help those who are in need of immediate aid."

Sun Life has operations globally including an office in Gurgaon, India. There are more than 2,000 employees based there, who provide 24/7 support to the organization worldwide. Their resilience and dedication is unwavering. The health and safety of these employees remains a top priority and Sun Life is working with local teams and health officials to provide care and support.

The local office in India has also donated over $55,000 to The Akshaya Patra Foundation to aid in the distribution of grocery kits to vulnerable families. This donation supported over 8,100 people. In addition, employees have raised funds to serve cooked meals to migrant workers and those who are underprivileged.

Since the pandemic began, Sun Life has donated $2 million to help the ongoing relief efforts and address health inequalities. Those funds focused on health care, elder care, mental health, vaccine rollout and addressing food insecurity needs in markets where Sun Life operates: Asia, Canada and the United States.

To learn more about how Sun Life is making a difference in the community, read their 2020 Sustainability Report.

