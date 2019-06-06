Sun Life brings more music to the East Coast

Popular Musical Instrument Lending Library program expands to Prince Edward Island Public Libraries

SUMMERSIDE, PEI, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The East Coast will fill with the sounds of music as residents in Prince Edward Island (PEI) will now be able to borrow musical instruments from their public libraries, free of charge. Similar to taking out a book, the Sun Life Musical Instrument Lending Library program allows anyone with a valid library card the opportunity to borrow a wide range of musical instruments such as guitars, banjos, and drums, to name a few.

Four PEI libraries in Summerside, Charlottetown and Montague will benefit from this innovative musical initiative. Through the program, over three million library cardholders across Canada now have access to musical instruments.

"The East Coast has such a vibrant and lively music scene; We're excited to be a part of this artistic culture with the expansion of our program to the Prince Edward Island libraries," said Paul Joliat, Assistant Vice-President, Philanthropy and Sponsorships, Sun Life. "Part of Sun Life's Purpose is to help our Clients live healthier lives. We know music has the ability to connect us and allows us to express ourselves on a deeper level. That's why we're honoured to allow more Canadians the opportunity to experience the joy of making music."

Sun Life is making a philanthropic donation of $140,000 to the Government of Prince Edward Island to fund the program's operating costs. In addition to donating 150 musical instruments, including guitars, banjos, mandolins, ukuleles, violins, drums and portable keyboards, Sun Life has also created a series of videos to assist with the use, care and enjoyment of the instruments. Whether you're just starting out or you're a seasoned musician, the program is perfect for anyone looking to explore the vast world of music.

The Sun Life Musical Instrument Lending Library is an integral part of the company's philanthropic support of arts and culture through Sun Life's award-winning Making the Arts More AccessibleTM program. Sun Life believes arts and culture should be celebrated within our communities and made available to everyone, regardless of their means.

"We are very pleased to partner with Sun Life in this exciting initiative," said Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Brad Trivers. "It will make music accessible to more Islanders in their communities and enhance our public libraries as places of learning."

Prince Edward Island Public Libraries will also be holding a musical instrument donation drive from June 6 to July 6 to add to the collection so that more people will have access to instruments. Residents can drop off their donations of new or gently used guitars, banjos, mandolins, ukuleles, violins, drums and portable keyboards at any Prince Edward Island Public Library branch or Long & McQuade location. Please visit library.pe.ca for more information.

The Sun Life Musical Instrument Lending Library was first launched at the Toronto Public Library, expanding to the Vancouver, Montréal, Calgary, Kitchener, Ottawa, Fredericton, Regina, Halifax and St. John's Public Libraries and has been an overwhelming success.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Sun Life Financial in the community

At Sun Life Financial, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life and we're proud to hold the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, Employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on two key areas: health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives through our Team Up Against DiabetesTM platform; and arts and culture, through our award-winning Making the Arts More Accessible TM program. We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our Employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering over 18,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada. Read more about Sun Life Financial in the community.

PEI Public Library Service

The PEI Public Library Service operates 26 libraries across Prince Edward Island. There are more than 300,000 items to borrow, including books, music, dvds, e books, snowshoes, museum passes, fitness and autism kits. With the assistance of more than 70 dedicated employees, public libraries are community spaces for learning, engaging, creating and enjoyment. More than 800,000 items were borrowed last year from public libraries which are provided by the provincial government in partnership with municipalities.

