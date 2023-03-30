MONTRÉAL, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - With just a few weeks to go before the running season kicks off, Courses Thématiques is proud to announce a new three-year sponsorship with Sun Life.

Sun Life will become the title sponsor of Courses Thématiques' eight races: the Tour de l'Horloge Sun Life du Vieux-Montréal, the Marathon de Longueuil Sun Life, the Tour du Lac Brome Sun Life, the Course Nocturne Sun Life de Montréal, the 30 km Sun Life des Rives à Boucherville, the Marathon Sun Life de Granby, the Demi-marathon Sun Life de Longueuil and the 15 km Sun Life au pied du Mont St-Hilaire.

The sponsorship with Sun Life reflects a joint commitment to improve the health and well-being of the Quebec population. Through on-site activation, the new sponsorship will enhance the experience of the thousands of runners, walkers, and family and friends who take part in these popular events.

"We're very pleased to partner with Sun Life. The sponsorship will allow us to enhance participant's experience and highlight our common goal of promoting healthy lifestyles," says Éric Fleury, Courses Thématiques Organizer and Event Director.

"We are proud to partner with Courses Thématiques and support their mission to promote healthier lives by making running accessible to everyone. This sponsorship is an excellent fit with our commitment to build healthy communities. Whether you're an elite athlete, an amateur runner or you prefer to take part as a family, there's a course for every level of ability," said Robert Dumas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Quebec.

To see the event calendar and sign up for the runs, go to: www.coursesthematiques.com.

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is sustainability-driven, focusing on areas where it can have the greatest impact. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Physical health and mental health are at the centre of our philanthropic support, with a focus on supporting programs and organizations that strive to empower people to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their journey. Sun Life employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering and giving back to make life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

Learn more about Sun Life in the community.

About Les Courses Thématiques

Starting out with the Tour du Lac Brome run in 2007, the team acquired the Dix30 Cup circuit in 2013. After a year under that name, the organization changed its name to the Courses Thématiques in 2015 at the request of the cities where the races were held. Since then, the Courses Thématiques organizers have made a name for themselves, and the events have continued to grow in popularity despite a competitive landscape. The team has continued to add new events and expand existing races over the years.

The organization owes its success to the team of runners, administrators, organizers and consultants from the racing community who have years of experience in organizing these races. These top-quality events are a mark of the team's ongoing success.

Media contact:

Sun Life

Ariane Richard

Manager, Public Relations

Office of the President, Quebec

Tel.: 438-364-6807

[email protected]

La série des Courses Thématiques

Émilie Fournier

Project Manager, Communications and Logistics

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Canada