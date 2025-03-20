TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced the appointment of Natalie Brady as Sun Life's Senior Vice-President, Capital Management and Investor Relations. With 25 years at Sun Life, Natalie is a well-respected leader with deep experience and expertise in Finance, Risk and Actuarial across our Canadian and Corporate businesses. Most recently, she served as our Senior Vice-President, Head of Enterprise Finance, where she successfully led Sun Life's transition to IFRS 17 reporting.

In her new role, Natalie will lead and manage the engagement strategy and relationships with Sun Life's institutional investors, sell-side analysts, rating agencies and other key external stakeholders. She will also have oversight of Sun Life's Treasury and Capital Management teams.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and an MBA from Concordia University. She is also a CPA.

Natalie will host Sun Life's Q1 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call on May 9, 2025.

