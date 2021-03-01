"We're excited to welcome Manjit to Sun Life," said Kevin Strain. "Manjit is assuming this role during a critical time for our organization and our industry. He is a strong addition to our Executive Team and I know that we will benefit greatly from his extensive background and experience in financial services. He is a passionate leader with a strong Client focus who will support the ongoing transformation of our finance function and help us deliver on our Purpose of helping Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives."

An active community leader, Manjit is currently the President of ASCEND Canada and is a Board Member of Trillium Health Partners. A native of Mississauga, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Waterloo and Masters of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of Ontario, has earned the CFA designation, and completed the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,247 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations Contact: Aishling Cullen, Vice-President, Corporate Communications, T. 416-979-6487, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.sunlife.com

